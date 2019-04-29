Soph. Will Shipley continues to build bond with NC State
It’s probably difficult for NC State to show something new to top sophomore running back Will Shipley from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C. When both your parents are among two dozen-plus family members to have graduated from NC State, odds are good you know quite a bit about the university.
However, Shipley’s most recent visit in March to NC State did indeed help Shipley become closer to the Wolfpack coaching staff, especially running backs coach Des Kitchings, who was promoted to co-offensive coordinator this offseason.
