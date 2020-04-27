The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands top 50 junior Ernest Ross
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State’s James Smith-Williams drafted by Redskins
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State’s Larrell Murchison is drafted by Titans
• Rivals.com — Starting Five: NC State off to hot start in 2021
• Raleigh News & Observer — All 2020 NFL draft picks and undrafted free agent signings from North Carolina colleges
• Burlington Times-News — Draft proves solid for many in-state players
• Technician — Two Wolfpack defensive players selected Saturday in NFL Draft
Tweets Of The Day
NC State has landed a big-time junior commitment tonight from junior post player Ernest Ross: https://t.co/T0KwCCjkzC.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
Top-50 junior Ernest Ross just committed to NC State, his coach tells @Rivals. Quality addition for the Pack with the athletic and high-upside forward @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/Qv8IBtwNpR— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 27, 2020
Another one!— Russell Powell (@koachrussp2) April 27, 2020
Let’s go Ern!!!! So proud and happy for Ernest with his commitment to @PackMensBball! A great kid with crazy talent and upside! The journey is just starting! @2020GameEliteFL @gameeliteatl pic.twitter.com/VruEyUrmzf
🚨ICYMI🚨— Russell Powell (@koachrussp2) April 27, 2020
Top 40 WF Ernest Ross has committed to @PackMensBball! A special talent with tons of upside! His journey is just getting started!@2020GameEliteFL @gameeliteatl pic.twitter.com/dpIKV5xluo
Major get for N.C. State as they grab a versatile forward in Ernest Ross pic.twitter.com/RwBo1A7G5v— Tai Young (@TaiYoungHoops) April 27, 2020
Congrats to Top 40 2021 Ernest Ross @rockout_ern0 on his commitment to @ncstate_basketball they are getting a hell of a player but most importantly a QUALITY YOUNG MAN!!!! #3ssb #cantstopwontstop #adidas #weallwegot #family pic.twitter.com/LmMlR4RMeb— GAmeeliteatl (@gameeliteatl) April 27, 2020
Apparently there’s been some “debate” on the top place in NC to play college football...— Pack City (@wolfpackcity) April 27, 2020
Here’s a friendly reminder there’s no place like home#CarterFinley #WPN #1Pack1Goal 🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/GHGHIqng2i
Division I Council Approves New Basketball Scheduling Guidelines | Sports Illustrated NC State Wolfpack News, Analysis and More@m mm m https://t.co/eXvTOswyuI— Mike Finn (@Mike_A_Finn) April 27, 2020
Justin Kier, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard previously at George Mason, chose the Bulldogs over reported finalists Minnesota and NC State.— ABH Sports (@abhsports) April 26, 2020
https://t.co/wCkSFwKnzI
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook