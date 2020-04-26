Social media reaction: NC State's James Smith-Williams drafted by Redskins
Here are some reactions from twitter to the Washington Redskins' seventh-round selection of NC State football defensive end James Smith-Williams.
JSW ➕ DMV— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 25, 2020
The @Redskins take James Smith-Williams in the 7th! 👏#NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/UkmTo4xN2R
#HTTR All Glory to God! Can’t wait to get to DC https://t.co/oq7y4Hx9Ss— James Smith-Williams (@jacsw3) April 25, 2020
From the state capital to the nation's capital: @jacsw3 is a #PackPro & and @Redskins! pic.twitter.com/MF7cZ035LM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 25, 2020
Late-round steal for the @Redskins with the pick of @jacsw3. Dude will be an impact rusher at the next level.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 25, 2020
Welcome, James Smith-Williams! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/u59qQYA9kQ— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 25, 2020
Dreams to REALITY. Congrats @jacsw3, we are proud of you & this great opportunity you have ahead. Continue to touch the lives of everyone you come in contact with. #HTT #PackPros #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/p03JH4GTZh— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) April 25, 2020
Check out the highlights of new @Redskins pass-rusher James Smith-Williams. pic.twitter.com/02Hpvo5KBG— Stadium (@Stadium) April 25, 2020
In addition to preparing for the NFL, Washington Redskins seventh round pick James Smith-Williams has recently taken up cooking.— ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) April 25, 2020
He shares some of the dishes he's been whipping up, what he's eating on cheat day and more. pic.twitter.com/2nDMjHhqLg
James Smith-Williams can defend the run:— PFF WAS Redskins (@PFF_Redskins) April 25, 2020
RDEF Grade: 76.1
Stops (Tackles): 9 (11)#HTTR pic.twitter.com/5L5cR8GBze
James Smith-Williams is a strong and stout defensive end with good hands who is most effective in the run game, but he lacks the pass-rush technique, repertoire, and pad level to be a fully effective pass rusher at the next level. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/2oitCCPbwm— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) April 25, 2020
Congratulations to a wonderful person. So happy that he got drafted and hoping it’s the best possible fit https://t.co/WGNJ39ebZZ— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) April 25, 2020
Congrats @jacsw3 ! We are proud of you. Redskins got a great player and an even better man! #WARDADDY— Kevin Patrick (@DLineKP) April 25, 2020
Congrats!!!!!! https://t.co/naKgpvrlIw— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) April 25, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook