NC State was singled out this week by a pair of defensive linemen, and it also sent out a new offer to a versatile line prospect.

The Wolfpack made the top eight for three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee from McDonough (Ga.) Ola High. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder had 53 total tackles last season, including 26 for loss and 17 sacks. He also had 11 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

The schools that made the cut for Lee, besides NC State, included Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Wake Forest and UAB.