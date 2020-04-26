News More News
Wolfpack football recruiting week in review

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

Linemen Take Center Stage

NC State Wolfpack football made the top eight for Devin Lee.
Three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee revealed a top eight with NC State in it. (Rivals.com)

NC State was singled out this week by a pair of defensive linemen, and it also sent out a new offer to a versatile line prospect.

The Wolfpack made the top eight for three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee from McDonough (Ga.) Ola High. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder had 53 total tackles last season, including 26 for loss and 17 sacks. He also had 11 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

The schools that made the cut for Lee, besides NC State, included Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Wake Forest and UAB.

