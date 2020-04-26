Social media reaction: NC State's Larrell Murchison is drafted by Titans
Here are some reactions from twitter to the Tennessee Titan's fifth-round selection of NC State football defensive tackle Larrell Murchison.
FYI ... Larrell Murchison was not a walk-on at NC State, despite what they just said on ESPN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
#NFLDraft2020 Larrell Murchison @Murchboy92 @PackFootball 4merly Louisburg JuCo @LC_Canes_FB selected by @Titans n @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aU1EFAHUV6— JuCo Football Forer (@JuCoFootballACE) April 25, 2020
.@Murchboy92 is now a #PackPro !— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 25, 2020
Congratulations to the @Titans for getting such a great player & person #NFLDraft | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ybMPEm7qIX
#TitanUp pic.twitter.com/JzxDuEzvE0— Larrell Murchison (@Murchboy92) April 25, 2020
We're already loving @Murchboy92's sack celebration. 🎸— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 25, 2020
📺: 2020 NFL Draft on @ABCNetwork/@espn/@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BN42d8LbVx
Titans select @PackFootball defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (@Murchboy92)— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 25, 2020
Fifth Round 2020 NFL Draft 📰 » https://t.co/cKi6SZsgwE
Congrats @Murchboy92, My staff & I are SUPER proud of you. This is only part of the process & another step in the right direction. #HTT #PackPros #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fQv3aaE4lS— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) April 25, 2020
Our guitar player is headed to the Music City!@Murchboy92 ➡️ @Titans #PackPros pic.twitter.com/FMYSr74ypI— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 25, 2020
With the 174th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select: EDGE Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State— PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) April 25, 2020
PFF run-defense grades in the last 2 seasons:
2019: 80.9
2018: 76.9#Titanup pic.twitter.com/qjxz6EdzoJ
"When I think about how far I came down this journey ... and now to being drafted to the Tennessee Titans, it means everything."@Titans pick N.C. State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (@Murchboy92) in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 25, 2020
UPDATED https://t.co/1g7YwvbbFy pic.twitter.com/roWfLi1qg3
#Titans take DT Larrell Murchison out of NC State with pick 174. Bolstering D-line after loss of Casey, Austin Johnson.— John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 25, 2020
Larrell Murchison Positives:— Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) April 25, 2020
+ Big time production from interior DL spot with 7 sacks and 12 TFLs last year
+ Great hands and a nasty spin move to win in tight spaces
+ Non-stop motor, always around the ball
+ Quick off the ball
The @Titans just made a big addition to their defensive line with the big fella, Larrell Murchison! 💪🐺#NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/2h9yYKREf0— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 25, 2020
Newest #Titans DL Larrell Murchison from @PackFootball is a smart and versatile interior defender who can play anywhere on the line #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Vwba8LBr6T— Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) April 25, 2020
With the 174th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the Tennessee Titans select N.C. State's Larrell Murchison. Murchison is the first player from Bladen County to be drafted. #run910— Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) April 25, 2020
NINE DIME
Special young man from a great family. Go take what is yours! https://t.co/ZDTYdCkMMx— Kevin Patrick (@DLineKP) April 25, 2020
