The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Davin Jackson takes in NC State spring game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football position group analysis: Quarterbacks
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Rylan Vann brings leadership, football IQ
• The Wolfpacker — Where will NC State’s Alim McNeill get picked in the NFL Draft?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2020, one year later: Defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NC State’s Payton Wilson the ‘best defensive college football player in American?’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cary High School’s Rylan Vann on his commitment to NC State
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Rodon shines in no-hitter, Turn has multi-home-run day
• Technician — NC State men’s golf looks to take top spot at ACC Championship
• Technician — Spring season shows solid foundation for Pack women’s soccer
• GoPack.com — NC State inducts inaugural Chi Alpha Sigma Class
• GoPack.com — Softball faces Furman in midweek tilt
Tweets Of The Day
Happy Birthday @payton_wilson21!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/eNYhUuMjSb— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 21, 2021
What school is the true QBU—right now?— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 20, 2021
Vote now in the B/R app: https://t.co/h2Sf0bN9JW pic.twitter.com/4E7ZbBbEH8
Carlos Rodón, Filthy 88mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 20, 2021
Flo ejected for Taunting. pic.twitter.com/kes2HqZWCL
This Saturday, we'll all wear 2⃣6⃣ when we host Virginia Tech in our annual #StrikeOutALS game. pic.twitter.com/7U1TbMFDoB— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 20, 2021
#MotivationMonday After being passed on in the 2020 @WNBA Draft: @acekonig signed a deal with a team in Switzerland, earned MVP honors in the SuperCup 20 Tournament & won a Championship there - Now she's headed to training camp with @WashMystics 💪🏀🐐 pic.twitter.com/4qZIjzy0iq— Global Women's Sports Radio (@gwomenssports) April 20, 2021
2021 MLB Draft Heat Watch: NC State’s Luca Tresh, Texas Tech’s Cal Conley emerging https://t.co/XOFKSnWytU— Robert Marchini (@rhcm123) April 21, 2021
#unitywalk pic.twitter.com/nQEqVy5Dmn— NC State SAAC (@NCSU_SAAC) April 20, 2021
Former NC State walk-on Patrick Wallace promoted into assistant job at Loyola. Finished playing career at Charleston Southern. https://t.co/lXhZo5oRjn— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 20, 2021
NCAA wrestling teams generating the most interactions on official social accounts (IG+TW+FB) in March 2021. https://t.co/VIP8mcorJ6 pic.twitter.com/4GacgbHsrF— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) April 20, 2021
Video Of The Day
Who else is HYPED UP for #TurntTuesday ?!#HTT pic.twitter.com/lGEv8wTNYt— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 20, 2021
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook