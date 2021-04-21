 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 21
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 21.



NC State Wolfpack football linebacker Payton Wilson
Wednesday is NC State star linebacker Payton Wilson's birthday. (ACC Football)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Davin Jackson takes in NC State spring game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football position group analysis: Quarterbacks

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Rylan Vann brings leadership, football IQ

• The Wolfpacker — Where will NC State’s Alim McNeill get picked in the NFL Draft?

• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2020, one year later: Defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NC State’s Payton Wilson the ‘best defensive college football player in American?’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cary High School’s Rylan Vann on his commitment to NC State

• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Rodon shines in no-hitter, Turn has multi-home-run day

• Technician — NC State men’s golf looks to take top spot at ACC Championship

• Technician — Spring season shows solid foundation for Pack women’s soccer

• GoPack.com — NC State inducts inaugural Chi Alpha Sigma Class

• GoPack.com — Softball faces Furman in midweek tilt

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer sweeps ACC weekly honors

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}