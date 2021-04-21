After being offered by NC State in the winter, Sumter (S.C.) High three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson made his first visit to Raleigh recently when he took in the April 10 spiring game.

Jackson, 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, had 56 tackles, including 26.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks, as a junior in 10 games. He also broke up three passes and had four quarterback hurries.

He is also a standout wrestler, finishing second as a heavyweight this year after being runner-up at 220 pounds a year ago.

Jackson said that his experience in Raleigh, even though he was limited since it remains the dead period and he could not interact with coaches, was worth the trip.