 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 12
April 12, 2021

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 12

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 12.



NC State Wolfpack football wide receiver Julian Gray
Freshman receiver Julian Gray had a good spring game. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State spring game superlatives

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren set for contract extension

• The Wolfpacker — 2022 guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a lot, piles up offers

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: 2021 NC State spring football game

• The Wolfpacker — Observations from NC State’s spring game

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players 2021 spring game pressers

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos from NC State football’s spring game

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State players — including quarterback Devin Leary — fared at the spring game

• Fayetteville Observer — Takeaways from NC State’s spring football game

• Technician — Lights-out Trahan completes series sweep over Pittsburgh for Wolfpack softball

• Technician — NC State women’s tennis wins 4-3 thriller over Virginia in regular-season finale

• Technician — Matt Willadsen leads Wolfpack baseball to finish sweep of Boston College

• Technician — Pack women’s soccer falls to Georgia 1-0

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 shuts out Boston College, picks up series sweep

• GoPack.com — Softball completes sweep of Panthers

• GoPack.com — No. 6 NC State beats No. 12 Virginia in thrilling regular-season

• GoPack.com— Pack football on display in 2021 spring game

• GoPack.com — Pack shoots program-record score to win Stitch Intercollegiate

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

