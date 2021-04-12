The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State spring game superlatives
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren set for contract extension
• The Wolfpacker — 2022 guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a lot, piles up offers
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: 2021 NC State spring football game
• The Wolfpacker — Observations from NC State’s spring game
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players 2021 spring game pressers
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos from NC State football’s spring game
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State players — including quarterback Devin Leary — fared at the spring game
• Fayetteville Observer — Takeaways from NC State’s spring football game
• Technician — Lights-out Trahan completes series sweep over Pittsburgh for Wolfpack softball
• Technician — NC State women’s tennis wins 4-3 thriller over Virginia in regular-season finale
• Technician — Matt Willadsen leads Wolfpack baseball to finish sweep of Boston College
• Technician — Pack women’s soccer falls to Georgia 1-0
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 shuts out Boston College, picks up series sweep
• GoPack.com — Softball completes sweep of Panthers
• GoPack.com — No. 6 NC State beats No. 12 Virginia in thrilling regular-season
• GoPack.com— Pack football on display in 2021 spring game
• GoPack.com — Pack shoots program-record score to win Stitch Intercollegiate
Tweets Of The Day
David “Skywalker” Thompson, perhaps the most phenomenal basketball player of the 70s that nobody ever talks about. Took down the Wooden and Walton UCLA juggernaut, scored 73 in an NBA game. Top 10 all-time dunk artist. Put respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/gjXiWDQ7qp— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 12, 2021
NC State has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistant coaches and increased the investment in support staff this off-season.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021
NC State with a 4 tournament win streak, challenging the @BaylorWGolf streak of 5 straight earlier this season! #CollegeGolf https://t.co/YiwI6bQxTh— Brayden Conover (@Brayden_AG) April 11, 2021
We’ve done a lot of winning the last month❗️— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) April 11, 2021
🏆🏆🏆🏆#NotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/unnB2DVuxr
Yessir ‼️‼️ @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/vSgLPfJRDd— Davin Jackson (@DavinJackson12) April 10, 2021
Had a great time with the boys today!! Atmosphere was great, Will definitely be back ❗️❗️ @SpellmanDonovan @byrumbrown17 @cdcas04 @EthanHarris22 pic.twitter.com/5Ds8PIqtl2— Jesiah “pancake” Henderson (@jesiahhen) April 10, 2021
I had a great time at NC State they definitely brought that energy!!💯🐺 Definitely will be top 3 when ready to decide in 2023 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/EMwldeDQdQ— William Larkins (@W_larkins55) April 11, 2021
WHAT 👏 A 👏 DAY 👏@MattWilladsen allowed just two hits in his complete game shutout today. He's our third pitcher to go the distance this year. pic.twitter.com/uvKuWdWUFl— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 11, 2021
Video Of The Day
While you were sleeping, @HanssonSophie was busy qualifying for the Olympics!— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) April 11, 2021
PS - 1:06.17 is a new Swedish national record!! pic.twitter.com/V1Bt5XpiOQ
——
