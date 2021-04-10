WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players 2021 spring game pressers
NC State Wolfpack football conducted its 2021 spring game Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Red team defeated the White team 37-17.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, junior safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary answered questions after the scrimmage.
Here are the videos of their postgame availabilities:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Junior safety Tanner Ingle
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
