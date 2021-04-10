Here are the videos of their postgame availabilities:

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren , junior safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary answered questions after the scrimmage.

The Red team defeated the White team 37-17.

NC State Wolfpack football conducted its 2021 spring game Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.

