 WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players 2021 spring game pressers
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 14:53:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack football conducted its 2021 spring game Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Red team defeated the White team 37-17.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, junior safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary answered questions after the scrimmage.

Here are the videos of their postgame availabilities:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren was overall pleased with his team's performance in the 2021 spring game. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Dave Doeren 

Junior safety Tanner Ingle

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary 

