Dave Doeren set for contract extension
During Saturday's ACC Network broadcast of the NC State football spring game, the broadcast crew of Wes Durham and Roddy Jones revealed that Wofpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff were set to receive contract extensions.
Now, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel has the specifics.
Doeren will receive a $250,000 pay bump to bring his salary to $3.5 million annually through 2025, adding two years to the length of his current deal.
NC State has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistant coaches and increased the investment in support staff this off-season.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021
Doeren is coming off an 8-4 season in 2020, which included a school-record seven ACC wins (7-3 league mark). He was second, by one vote, to Notre Dame's Brian Kelly for ACC Coach of the Year honors.
During eight years at NC State, Doeren is 55-46, and has recorded the second-most wins in program history. His teams have posted winning records in six of the eight seasons, including winning at least eight contests four times.
NC State has been ranked for multiple weeks in three of the last four years, and it has gone 3-3 in bowl games under Doeren.
The Pack opens the 2021 season Sept. 2 at home against South Florida.
