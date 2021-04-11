During Saturday's ACC Network broadcast of the NC State football spring game, the broadcast crew of Wes Durham and Roddy Jones revealed that Wofpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff were set to receive contract extensions. Now, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel has the specifics. Doeren will receive a $250,000 pay bump to bring his salary to $3.5 million annually through 2025, adding two years to the length of his current deal.

NC State has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistant coaches and increased the investment in support staff this off-season. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021

Dave Doeren's annual salary will increase to $3.5 million. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)