COVID-19 reminded people not to take anything for granted.

In 2020, there was no NC State spring game because practices were canceled after five workouts due to the pandemic. The annual rite of spring for football fans was back Saturday, and a crowd of around 10,000 were there to get a first look at the Wolfpack squad trying to build off last year's 8-4 season, which included a 7-3 mark in ACC games.

Here are some observations from the scrimmage.