Observations from NC State's spring game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
COVID-19 reminded people not to take anything for granted.
In 2020, there was no NC State spring game because practices were canceled after five workouts due to the pandemic. The annual rite of spring for football fans was back Saturday, and a crowd of around 10,000 were there to get a first look at the Wolfpack squad trying to build off last year's 8-4 season, which included a 7-3 mark in ACC games.
Here are some observations from the scrimmage.
Devin Leary was fairly sharp in his return
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news