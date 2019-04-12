The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Justin McKoy has his recruitment heat up among ACC colleges
• The Wolfpacker — NC State in good position with junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star receiver Porter Rooks remains solid to NC Sate
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Highlights of Wolfpack recruits at Rivals Camp Series
• Raleigh News & Observer — Now that his recruitment is open again, several ACC schools showing interest in Justin McKoy
• Charlotte Observer — West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams headlines Observer’s All-Mecklenburg boys basketball team
• GoPack.com — No. 2 Baseball Welcomes No. 12 Louisville For Weekend Series
• GoPack.com — Bailey, Wilson Named To Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List
• GoPack.com — No. 22 Wolfpack Set to Host No. 25 Miami for Regular-Season Finale
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Play Friday at Stitch Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 45 - Hayden Hidlay
Tweets of the day
Get out my way#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/nzTQgdsosw— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 11, 2019
Coach Faulkner discusses his journey from NC State to the NFL, his relationships with Coach Tomlin and Coach Fichtner, Jaylen Samuels and growing up a #Steelers fan. #FaceTime pic.twitter.com/KgJpUZqlgW— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2019
Five surprising teams off to hot starts in 2020 cycle, via @rivalsmike: https://t.co/VFVxQiSXOK #UNC #Ilini #Hawkeyes #NCState #GaTech pic.twitter.com/aVhb0msbeE— Rivals (@Rivals) April 11, 2019
One More Moore for the Wolfpack: @MORswimming’s Michael Moore Commits to NC State @packswimdive for 2020 https://t.co/2gacPDz2Qg— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) April 12, 2019
Video of the day
