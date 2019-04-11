FORT MILL, S.C. — Junior defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones has seen how much his life has changed in the last year.

Bingley-Jones showcased himself to be a potentially dominant defensive line prospect at the Rivals.com 3 Stripes Camp last year, and a lot has changed since then. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder made the move from Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown High to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day during that time. He became a national recruit but then verbally committed to Florida, only to open things back up again this winter.