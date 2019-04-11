Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 14:17:14 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State in good position with junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qllyqxz6srutqgvqymgj
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones unofficially visited NC State on Jan. 26.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

FORT MILL, S.C. — Junior defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones has seen how much his life has changed in the last year.

Bingley-Jones showcased himself to be a potentially dominant defensive line prospect at the Rivals.com 3 Stripes Camp last year, and a lot has changed since then. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder made the move from Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown High to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day during that time. He became a national recruit but then verbally committed to Florida, only to open things back up again this winter.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}