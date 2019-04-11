Ticker
football

Video: Highlights of Wolfpack recruits at Rivals Camp Series

Four-star receiver Porter Rooks shined at the Rivals camp.
Rivals.com
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State had three verbal commitments participate in the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Charlotte — four-star receiver Porter Rooks from Charlotte Myers Park, three-star defensive tackle Jaylen Smith from Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County and three-star corner Aydan White from Christ School near Asheville, N.C.

Highlights of all three plus other targets, including four-star receiver Muhsin Muhammed, Rooks' teammate at Myers Park, and three-star wideout Antonio Barber from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., can be seen below.

