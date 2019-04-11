At the end of Sunday’s Charlotte stop on the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas, NC State four-star receiver commit Porter Rooks from Myers Park High in Charlotte learned that for the second straight year he has been invited to the prestigious Rivals Five-Star Challenge, held during the summer.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Rooks impressed the Rivals analysts, who noted his improvement from a year ago:

“His hands are more consistent and his routes are much more crisp. Rooks is stronger than he looks and he has great technique for breaking press coverage. He isn’t a burner but he creates a lot of separation with sharp cuts and explosiveness. Quarterbacks loved targeting Rooks on crossing routes and on double moves because he was almost always open.”

Rooks is set to take his talents to Raleigh in January after he graduates early from Myers Park. He was back at Carter-Finley Stadium last Saturday for the Kay Yow Spring Game.

“It was great,” Rooks said. “It’s always good getting back home and seeing the guys go after it. ... It’s interesting to see it all playing out. I am looking forward to the 2019 season.”

Rooks is an active recruiter for the Pack. Among those he has targeted include four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High, four-star defensive end Desmond Evans from Lee County High in Sanford, N.C., and three-star linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) High.

However, the prospect that has most of his attention is his teammate and fellow four-star receiver, Muhsin Muhammad. The two have been reunited at Myers Park after Rooks played for Providence Day last year.

“Especially because we are going to get a little sneak peak of this deal this year, and we’ve been playing together for a while,” Rooks said about why he is recruiting Muhammed hardest. “That’s my best friend since about sixth grade. I am trying to get him because we’d be special.”

This summer, Rooks will camp at NC State and also plans to take a few additional unofficial visits to Raleigh. Wolfpack fans will also not have to worry about him checking out other programs either.

“A lot of schools realize I am committed,” Rooks said. “I have shut down my recruitment. I am not considering taking any other visits. There’s a couple of schools that check on me here or there, but nothing major.”

Rooks caught 50 passes for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and he committed to NC State on Dec. 12. Rivals.com rates Rooks the No. 52 prospect nationally, the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 11 wideout in the country in the 2020 class.