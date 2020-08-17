The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 26
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 17 marks 26 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 26— Redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix and freshman linebacker Devon Betty
Redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix and freshman linebacker Devon Betty will wear the No. 26 jersey for NC State in 2020.
Pennix redshirted his true freshman season in 2018 but still appeared in four games to find the field for 55 offensive snaps. He ran for 68 yards on 22 attempts and caught receptions for 74 receiving yards including one touchdown.
Last season, Pennix appeared in 10 contests and started one. He gained 55 yards on 13 rushing attempts but again provided the most production in the passing game. Pennix grabbed seven receptions for 80 yards including one touchdown.
Each of Pennix's two longest receptions has been thrown by wide receiver Thayer Thomas. His career-high 56-yard reception came in 2018 against Georgia State, and his second-longest was a 32-yard catch for a touchdown in the lone conference win of 2019 against Syracuse.
Betty is a newcomer to the Wolfpack team as a member of the 2020 class. A listed three-star weakside defensive end out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), Betty was ranked No. 21 nationally for his position and No. 66 overall in talent-rich Florida.
As a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas, Betty had 39 tackles entering the state playoffs and helped lead his team to a perfect 15-0 record and Florida Class 7A State Championship.
