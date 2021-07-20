Terquavion Smith excels in all-star game
In his final act on a basketball court at the high school level, NC State freshman guard Terquavion Smith won MVP of the annual East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro, N.C., Monday evening.
The Farmville (N.C.) Central product shot 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 12 on three-pointers, and finished with game-highs 30 points and five assists. He also tied for a team-high seven rebounds on the victorious East squad, who won 116-92.
Smith went 2 for 5 at the line and added three blocks and a steal while turning it over just twice in 30 minutes.
Smith was named the state’s Player of the Year by both MaxPreps.com and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, and the Charlotte Observer gave him its Mr. Basketball honor.
Smith helped Farmville Central win a third straight 2-A state title but nearly having a triple double (33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) in the championship contest. He was named the game’s MVP.
Smith unofficially averaged 27.2 points per game as a senior.
Fellow Pack freshman guard Breon Pass also competed in the all-star game, playing on the West team and finishing with 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting, going 0 for 4 on threes. He added four rebounds and an assist but also had five turnovers.
The Reidsville (N.C.) High standout was this year’s Male Athlete of the Year by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Pass posted video game numbers as a senior, averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34 of 63 (54.0 percent) on three-pointers.
He also excelled on the football field and was Offensive Player of the Game of the 2-A state title game, helping Reidsville win a third consecutive championship by catching five passes for 88 yards and two scores.
