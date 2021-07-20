Terquavion Smith excels in all-star game

In his final act on a basketball court at the high school level, NC State freshman guard Terquavion Smith won MVP of the annual East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro, N.C., Monday evening. The Farmville (N.C.) Central product shot 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 12 on three-pointers, and finished with game-highs 30 points and five assists. He also tied for a team-high seven rebounds on the victorious East squad, who won 116-92. Smith went 2 for 5 at the line and added three blocks and a steal while turning it over just twice in 30 minutes.

