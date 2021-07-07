Breon Pass named NCHSAA Male Athlete of Year
In what may be his last award from a decorated high school career, NC State freshman guard Breon Pass, who arrived on campus earlier this summer, was named the Male Athlete of the Year by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Pass has reached legendary status at Reidsville (N.C.) High, where he starred in both football and basketball.
On the gridiron this spring after the season was delayed because of COVID-19, Pass' five receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns helped seal Reidsville's third straight 2-A state title and earned him the Offensive Player of the Game honors.
His future at NC State however is on the hardwood. Pass posted video game numbers as a senior, averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34 of 63 (54.0 percent) on three-pointers.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder turned down Power Five scholarships, including UNC, to play football in college to focus on hoops. He signed with NC State over offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, St. Johns, Providence and UNC Greensboro, among others.
