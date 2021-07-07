Breon Pass named NCHSAA Male Athlete of Year

In what may be his last award from a decorated high school career, NC State freshman guard Breon Pass, who arrived on campus earlier this summer, was named the Male Athlete of the Year by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Pass has reached legendary status at Reidsville (N.C.) High, where he starred in both football and basketball.

On the gridiron this spring after the season was delayed because of COVID-19, Pass' five receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns helped seal Reidsville's third straight 2-A state title and earned him the Offensive Player of the Game honors.