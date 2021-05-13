Wolfpack signee Terquavion Smith wins Mr. Basketball in North Carolina
Future Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High continues to be recognized as the top player in the state this season.
He was previously named the state’s Player of the Year by both MaxPreps.com and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, and he was selected to play in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, held May 7-8 in Memphis, Tenn.
The latest honor: winning North Carolina's Mr. Basketball as selected by the Charlotte Observer. The newspaper has given out the award every year since 1985. Past winners that signed with NC State are:
• 1985 - Chucky Brown
• 1989 - Bryant Feggins
• 1992 - Todd Fuller
• 2000 - Scooter Sherrill
• 2011 - Rodney Purvis
• 2017 - Lavar Batts
Smith helped Farmville Central win a third straight 2-A state title but nearly having a triple double (33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) in the championship contest. He was named the game’s MVP.
Smith unofficially averaged 27.2 points per game as a senior. Rivals.com ranks him four starts and the No. 100 prospect nationally int he 2021 class.
Smith is part of a three-player recruiting class that also includes forward Ernest Ross from Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe High and guard Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High.
