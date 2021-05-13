Future Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High continues to be recognized as the top player in the state this season.

He was previously named the state’s Player of the Year by both MaxPreps.com and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, and he was selected to play in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, held May 7-8 in Memphis, Tenn.

The latest honor: winning North Carolina's Mr. Basketball as selected by the Charlotte Observer. The newspaper has given out the award every year since 1985. Past winners that signed with NC State are: