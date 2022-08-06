 Click here to look at the top free safety/nickel recruits who have been recruited by NC State coach Dave Doeren.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-06 10:47:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the cornerback recruits in Dave Doeren era

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren was hired Dec. 1, 2012, after helping Northern Illinois have a 12-2 season.

The Wolfpack Central is taking a look back and ranking the five best recruits at each position that Doeren has recruited. Here is the 11th installment in the series — cornerback.

Related links: Rivals.com's search engine for cornerback signees since 2002


Quarterback recruits | Running back recruits |.Wide receiver recruits | Tight end and H-back recruits | Center recruits | Guard recruits | Tackle recruits | Kicking specialists | Strong safety recruits | Free safety/nickel recruits


NC State redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle could conceivably be a five-year starter for the Wolfpack.
NC State redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle could conceivably be a five-year starter for the Wolfpack.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}