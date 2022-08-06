Ranking the cornerback recruits in Dave Doeren era
NC State coach Dave Doeren was hired Dec. 1, 2012, after helping Northern Illinois have a 12-2 season.
The Wolfpack Central is taking a look back and ranking the five best recruits at each position that Doeren has recruited. Here is the 11th installment in the series — cornerback.
Related links: Rivals.com's search engine for cornerback signees since 2002
Quarterback recruits | Running back recruits |.Wide receiver recruits | Tight end and H-back recruits | Center recruits | Guard recruits | Tackle recruits | Kicking specialists | Strong safety recruits | Free safety/nickel recruits
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news