 Click here to look at the top strong safety recruits who have been recruited by NC State coach Dave Doeren.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-07 10:52:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the strong safety recruits in Dave Doeren era

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren was hired Dec. 1, 2012, after helping Northern Illinois have a 12-2 season.

The Wolfpack Central is taking a look back and ranking the five best recruits at each position that Doeren has recruited. Here is the ninth installment in the series — strong safeties. Admittedly, some of the strong safeties also saw time at nickel and free safety also.


Related links: Rivals.com's search engine for defensive back signees since 2002


Quarterback recruits | Running back recruits |.Wide receiver recruits | Tight end and H-back recruits | Center recruits | Guard recruits | Tackle recruits | Kicking specialists


Former NC State safety Joshua Jones went in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Former NC State safety Joshua Jones went in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (Ken Martin)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}