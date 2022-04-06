 Click here to look at the top wide receivers who have been recruited by NC State coach Dave Doeren.
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-06 10:29:22 -0500') }} football

Ranking the wide receiver recruits in Dave Doeren era

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren was hired Dec. 1, 2012, after helping Northern Illinois have a 12-2 season.

The Wolfpack Central is taking a look back and ranking the five best recruits at each position that Doeren has recruited. Here is the fifth installment in the series — wide receiver.


Former NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon originally picked South Carolina, but flipped to NC State.
Related links: Rivals.com's search engine for center signees since 2002


Quarterback recruits | Running back recruits | Tight ends/H-backs recruits | Center recruits

{{ article.author_name }}