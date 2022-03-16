 Click here to look at the top running backs who have played for NC State coach Dave Doeren.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 08:21:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the running back recruits in Dave Doeren era

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren was hired Dec. 1, 2012, after helping Northern Illinois have a 12-2 season.

The Wolfpack Central is taking a look back and ranking the five best recruits at each position that Doeren has recruited. Here is the second installment in the series — running back.


Related link: Rivals.com's search engine for running back signees since 2002


Quarterback recruits |

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}