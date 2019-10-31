The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 31
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Tabari Hines faces old team
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Devin Leary trusted the process
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football with former Pack QB Garrett Leatham
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
• The Wolfpacker — Junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has elite potential
• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State football win at Wake Forest? Watch Joe Giglio preview the game.
• Durham News-Herald — Another NC State football commit has flipped to UNC. This one is from the Triangle.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Following Justin Strnad's season-ending injury, Ja'Cquez Williams is primed to step into larger role as a linebacker for Wake Forest.
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — Trea Turner, Nationals Win 2019 World Series
• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Hosts Anderson University Thursday in Free Exhibition
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Heads to Blacksburg for ACC Championships Action
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Regular Season At #14 Louisville Thursday
• Technician — Cunane ready to embrace new role as one of ACC’s finest
• Technician — Markell Johnson: No draft, no problem
• Technician — Devon Daniels ready for year two
• Technician — Editor predictions: 2019-20 men’s basketball
• Technician — Editor predictions: 2019-20 women’s basketball
• Technician — Men’s basketball ready for season tipoff
• Technician — COMMENTARY: State of ACC women’s basketball
• Technician — This week in sports: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Tweets of the day
S T U D.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) October 31, 2019
Last night @treavturner became the fifth former NC State baseball player to win a World Series, and first since 1988.https://t.co/kuS0OpFKKU
Just gonna save this in the 'things that make us happy' folder. https://t.co/dGngA6fvck— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) October 31, 2019
Coming in strong on the first Associated Press top-25 ranking of the season!— #14 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) October 30, 2019
📰 https://t.co/42wC2TrUjP#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/eSjecE0ibO
Video of the day
👀 at @treavturner with that new @PackFootball helmet.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) October 31, 2019
s/o to @BooCorrigan for giving this man an upgrade! https://t.co/9hbXUMbuz7
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook