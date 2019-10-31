News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 31

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Tabari Hines faces old team

• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Devin Leary trusted the process

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football with former Pack QB Garrett Leatham

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 10

• The Wolfpacker — Junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has elite potential

• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State football win at Wake Forest? Watch Joe Giglio preview the game.

• Durham News-Herald — Another NC State football commit has flipped to UNC. This one is from the Triangle.

• Winston-Salem Journal — Following Justin Strnad's season-ending injury, Ja'Cquez Williams is primed to step into larger role as a linebacker for Wake Forest.

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — Trea Turner, Nationals Win 2019 World Series

• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Hosts Anderson University Thursday in Free Exhibition

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Heads to Blacksburg for ACC Championships Action

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Regular Season At #14 Louisville Thursday

• Technician — Cunane ready to embrace new role as one of ACC’s finest

• Technician — Markell Johnson: No draft, no problem

• Technician — Devon Daniels ready for year two

• Technician — Editor predictions: 2019-20 men’s basketball

• Technician — Editor predictions: 2019-20 women’s basketball

• Technician — Men’s basketball ready for season tipoff

• Technician — COMMENTARY: State of ACC women’s basketball

• Technician — This week in sports: Oct. 31-Nov. 6


