MOCKSVILLE — Rivals.com four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie knows how much NC State is prioritizing him in the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High is ranked No. 111 overall nationally, No. 8 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country in the class of 2021.