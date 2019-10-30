News More News
Junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has elite potential

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
MOCKSVILLE — Rivals.com four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie knows how much NC State is prioritizing him in the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High is ranked No. 111 overall nationally, No. 8 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country in the class of 2021.

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is ranked No. 111 overall by Rivals.com in the class of 2021.
