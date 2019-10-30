NC State fifth-year senior wide receiver Tabari Hines knows Saturday’s game at Wake Forest will be personal. Hines caught 123 passes for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at WFU.He made 53 receptions for 683 yards and seven touchdowns for the Demon Deacons in 2017, but graduated and transferred to Oregon. That move didn’t pay off due to an injury, and the Florence, S.C., native returned to his ACC roots and enrolled at NC State for his last year of college football.

NC State fifth-year senior wide receiver Tabari Hines played his first three years at Wake Forest. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hines has settled on being the Wolfpack’s fourth wide receiver, with 21 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown, but hopes his return to Winston-Salem will spark the second half of his season. He still has several friends on the Wake Forest squad, but isn’t quite sure if he’s ever been in the visiting locker room before. “I’m here now, and I have to prepare for the moment,” said Hines, who earned a psychology degree at Wake Forest. “I have to stay ready and stay humble. “It’s going to be a weird feeling just warming up, being in a different color uniform.” Hines is close to the WFU wide receivers, defensive backs and other older players. The trash talk has already begun. “It’s all friendly talk and nothing personal,” Hines said. “We are still kind of friends. We worked hard and blood, sweat and tears with those guys. It definitely will be fun.” Wake Forest has won nine of the last 11 games against NC State in Winston-Salem. Hines definitely has a unique perspective on the friendly rivalry. “I believe they [WFU] get up for this game and take this game seriously,” Hines said. “They consider it a rivalry, and I don’t know if NC State considers Wake Forest a rival. I know being in that locker room, they consider it a rivalry. They get up for this game.” If he had stayed at Wake Forest and been healthy last year, he knows he wouldn’t have been part of this year’s squad regardless because his eligibility would have been exhausted. Hines has watched fifth-year senior Scotty Washington and redshirt sophomore Sage Surratt blossom at wide receiver after his departure. Surratt has 53 catches for 881 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and Washington is third on the team with 32 receptions for 523 yards and seven scores. “Those guys want to be contested catches, and they want to go down the field and take deep shots,” Hines said. “They want to jump over people. That is on tape. Sage Surratt is tearing it up this year.” Some might think Hines’ favorite Wake Forest moment was catching eight passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 win vs. NC State on Nov. 18, 2017. Instead, he picked the Belk Bowl that season where Wake Forest rallied for a wild 55-52 win over Texas A&M. He caught eight passes for 58 yards and two scores. “Everybody thought we were pretty much going to lose,” Hines said. “The game started off and we were down 14-0, but we managed to put up 50-plus points.” Hines will be catching passes from his third quarterback of the young season. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary will get his first start against Wake Forest, and he throws with a few more miles per hour than his predecessors. “Devin is a really good quarterback and is fearless,” Hines said. “He just wants to make plays like everyone else. He has that ‘it’ factor to him, which will help us get over the edge. “All our quarterbacks are pretty good, but Devin definitely has a bigger arm than a lot of guys.”

Ikem Ekwonu Flashes Cover Skill, Acting Chops During Bye Week

Freshman left tackle Ikem Ekwonu just wanted to eat when he unwittingly became part of NC State football’s spooky Halloween video. NCSU coach Dave Doeren and staff tried to lighten up the bye week with a little fun sprinkled in with practice. It’s a long season and the mood wasn’t the greatest after falling 45-24 at Boston College on Oct. 19. “That [the video] was after practice, and I was very hungry,” Ekwonu said. “I just wanted to get some food. I saw some cleaver looking things and I was like ’Oh no.’ I knew it was going to be a bad day. “Eventually, I got my food, so it was all good.” The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Ekwonu understood what the coaches were trying to accomplish, which included him playing some defensive back in practice last week. “I played DB against [defensive end] Jeffrey Gunter,” Ekwonu said. “I watched a little bit of film of Jalen Frazier, who is a freshman here. I had to get in my stance and get inside of my heels and tried to drive him off the line. After that, it was a foot race.” Ekwonu thinks he locked up Gunter pretty good, but he doesn’t expect to quit his day job. “I think the cornerbacks we have now are pretty good,” Ekwonu said. “I don’t think they need me at all. “He did get behind me, but I think I did a good job of walling him off the ball. He did wind up catching it, but a yard out of bounds.” Ekwonu and the NC State offensive line will get a tough challenge in redshirt junior defensive end Carlos Basham, who plays at both end positions. The 6-5, 275-pound Basham has 32 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks this season. Ekwonu, who has started the last two games, will surely get tested. “He has really good length and very good speed off the ball,” Ekwonu said. “I’m really excited about going against top DEs like that in the the ACC.”

Former walk-on Thomas Ruocchio Moves Up Depth Chart