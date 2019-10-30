Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty assisted on a tackle in St. Thomas Aquinas' 42-0 win at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High. Season: Through eight games, Betty has 24 tackles (16 solo). Team Record: 8-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham lost 49-28 at Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High. Blaske had five knockdown blocks to lead an offensive line that was decimated by injuries during the game, losing to senior starters. Note: Ware County is the No. 7 rated team in Class AAAAA, according to MaxPreps.com. Season: In eight games, Blaske has 71 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-3 and ranked No. 14 in the state's class AAAAA rankings.

Last Game: Boykin caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice times for 22 yards while adding a tackle and an interception in a 34-20 home win over Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford High. Season: Through nine games, Boykin had 24 tackles, including four for loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and had caught 34 passes for 427 yards and 10 scores. He's also rushed for 120 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 4-5.

Last Game: Crabtree was officially credited with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 29-0 win at Knightdale (N.C.) High. Note: The Wolfpacker was at the game and it had Crabtree with five receptions for 78 yards (see video below). Season: In eight games, Crabtree has caught 30 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury. Team Record: 6-3.

Last Game: Paradise Valley was held scoreless for the third straight game, losing 49-0 to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon High. Finley was 4-of-6 passing for 47 yards and an interception. Season: Finley has completed 112 of 166 passes (67.5 percent) for 1,958 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for 29 yards and a score and has caught a 60-yard touchdown. Team Record: 5-4.

Last Game: Brookwood had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 50-19 loss at Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High. Hill was named the team's Offensive Player of the Game for the second time this year. He had an 85 percent blocking grade and five knockdown blocks. Team Record: 4-4.

Last Game: Archer ran for 234 yards and had 434 total yards in a 38-7 home win over Conyers (Ga.) Rockdale County High. Team Record: 5-3 and ranked as the No. 10 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.



Last Game: Gonzaga rolled to a 49-21 home win over Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara High on Saturday. Team Record: 8-1 and ranked No.17 nationally by USA Today. Also is No. 3 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com and No. 22 in the country in its Xcellent 25 Writers' Poll.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan won 29-16 at home over Columbus (Ohio) Youthbuild High. Meredith did not play and will be out the remainder of the season with a knee sprain. Team Record: 3-6.

Last Game: Was credited with six solo tackles, including three for loss, and also had a quarterback hurry in Lackawanna's 48-18 home win over Nassau (N.Y.) Community College on Saturday. Season: 21 tackles (14 solo), including eight for loss and three sacks, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in eight games. Team Record: 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Rooks (five catches for 63 yards) and Myers Park rolled to a 41-0 win at Charlotte's East Mecklenburg High. Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: During a 45-27 home loss to Barco (N.C.) Currituck County High had six tackles (five solo), including one for loss. Season: Smith has 47 tackles, including 37 solo, 12 for loss and four sacks, plus three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, in nine games. Team Record: 7-2.

Last Game: Caught a 19-yard pass in a 49-14 win at city-rival Westover High and added two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss. Season: Through nine games, Udoh has made 17 receptions for 212 yards and three scores. He has 12 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 7-2.

Last Game: Cary had a bye week. Season: In nine games, Vann has 76 tackles (29 solo), including 16 for loss and 12 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-7.