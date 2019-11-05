News More News
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren is taking a week-to-week approach with young Wolfpack squad

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball enters season opener concerned with injuries

• The Wolfpacker — Transcript: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: NCSU coach Dave Doeren turning to youth movement

• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down season opener

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart: One minor change

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week nine

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State at Wake Forest

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC’s bowl process and how Wake Forest can get to the Orange Bowl

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State limps into season-opener with Georgia Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — How to watch 2019 ACC basketball games on the ACC Network and ESPN

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about the durability of Payton Wilson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about developing and maintaining confidence on a young team

• Raleigh News & Observer — FSU job rumors: How Jeff Scott handles Noles noise as Clemson preps for NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball preview: Storylines, predictions, players to watch and more

• Fayetteville Observer — Suspended NC State F Funderburk won’t play vs Georgia Tech

• Greensboro News-Record — Hard 'N Fast: N.C. State basketball team racing toward the top of ACC

• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake film review: Offense clicks, defense does what it should against first-time starting QB and a game-changing special teams play

• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 final takeaways from Wake Forest’s win against N.C. State

• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Season with Visit from Georgia Tech

• GoPack.com — 2019-20 @PackWrestle Roster Breakdown

• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Louisville Game Time Set

• Technician — Women’s basketball takes on NC A&T in anticipated season opener

• Technician — Wolfpack defense falls flat in big test against high-flying Demon Deacons

• Technician — NC State offensive struggles continue against Wake Forest

• Technician — Women’s soccer faces top-seeded Tar Heels in ACC semifinal

• Technician — Wrestling showcases individual success at The Citadel

• Technician — Kevin Keatts Georgia Tech press conference takeaways


——

