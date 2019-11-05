The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren is taking a week-to-week approach with young Wolfpack squad
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball enters season opener concerned with injuries
• The Wolfpacker — Transcript: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: NCSU coach Dave Doeren turning to youth movement
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down season opener
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart: One minor change
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week nine
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State at Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC’s bowl process and how Wake Forest can get to the Orange Bowl
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State limps into season-opener with Georgia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — How to watch 2019 ACC basketball games on the ACC Network and ESPN
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about the durability of Payton Wilson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about developing and maintaining confidence on a young team
• Raleigh News & Observer — FSU job rumors: How Jeff Scott handles Noles noise as Clemson preps for NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball preview: Storylines, predictions, players to watch and more
• Fayetteville Observer — Suspended NC State F Funderburk won’t play vs Georgia Tech
• Greensboro News-Record — Hard 'N Fast: N.C. State basketball team racing toward the top of ACC
• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake film review: Offense clicks, defense does what it should against first-time starting QB and a game-changing special teams play
• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 final takeaways from Wake Forest’s win against N.C. State
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Season with Visit from Georgia Tech
• GoPack.com — 2019-20 @PackWrestle Roster Breakdown
• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Louisville Game Time Set
• Technician — Women’s basketball takes on NC A&T in anticipated season opener
• Technician — Wolfpack defense falls flat in big test against high-flying Demon Deacons
• Technician — NC State offensive struggles continue against Wake Forest
• Technician — Women’s soccer faces top-seeded Tar Heels in ACC semifinal
• Technician — Wrestling showcases individual success at The Citadel
• Technician — Kevin Keatts Georgia Tech press conference takeaways
Tweets of the day
It's a RED out for Homecoming— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 5, 2019
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴#NCStateRedWhite | #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/L1C7g89GsV
We will play St. Francis Brooklyn at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16 inside Reynolds Coliseum.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 4, 2019
Tickets: https://t.co/6Zqzfm8Ee9 pic.twitter.com/j3GMeeKaVu
NC State junior combo guard Braxton Beverly said his knee is better and he’ll be ready to go Tuesday. Two other players could be game-time decisions.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 4, 2019
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 4, 2019
We'll be holding our annual Wrestle-Offs this Saturday prior to the Pack-Clemson football game.
We will be set up at the PNC East Terrace (the student gate for bball), and action begins at 4 PM.
FREE for all to come and see, matchups will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/2w1KKviQuv
Recent Pack offer https://t.co/mx50ebEX0j— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 4, 2019
Video of the day
