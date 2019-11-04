QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts fell to 5-3 with a 26-24 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers ... He left the game with a knee injury after he completed 4 of 5 passes for 59 yards and rushed twice times for four yards … Finished the game with a 115.8 passer rating ... Early reports indicate that Brissett has a knee sprain but will hav further evaluation ... Through eight contests, he has connected on 153 of 236 passes (64.5 percent) for 1,649 yards with 14 scores and three interceptions … Also has 37 rushing attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown ... Is tied for 10th in the NFL in scoring passes and in passer rating (99.7) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap (71 total) for the ninth straight week, this time during the 6-3 Vikings’ 26-23 last-second loss at the Kansas City Chiefs ... Was flagged once for holding and once for being an ineligible receiver downfield ... Minnesota ran for 96 yards and 3.6 yards per carry, plus allowed one sack and an additional nine hits on the quarterback.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week nine of the NFL season:

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 2-6 Browns lost 24-19 at the Denver Broncos ... Burris made his third start of the year and played 12 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams, but did not register any statistics ... Has played in six games overall, and has seven tackles (all solo) with an interception.



OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos improved to 3-5 after beating the Browns … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had two punts with an average of 48.0 yards per attempt and a net average of also 48.0 yards for the 4-4 Raiders in its 31-24 home win over the Detroit Lions … Through eight games, he has punted 32 times for an average of 47.9 yards and a net of 40.1 yards ... His punting average is sixth best in the NFL ... Has landed 14 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 14th in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-8 Bengals have a bye week ... Finley will make his first career start Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was active but did not play in the Raiders' win … He has played once this year and went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Earned a start at receiver and caught 1 of 2 passes thrown his way for six yards in 1-8 Washington's loss … Also recovered his own fumble ... Played 25 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams … For the season, he has eight receptions for 75 yards in nine games, including three starts.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made a 42-yard field goal and all three of his extra points in the 6-2 Bills' 24-9 home win over the Washington Redskins ... On the season, he is 8 of 11 on field goals (long of 46 yards) and 16 of 17 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 2-6 Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football … On the season, he has started five of eight contests and made 21 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran once times for seven yards and caught one of three passes thrown his way for 21 yards in the Colts' loss ... He played 20 snaps on offense and two on defense ... For the season, he has rushed 19 times for 52 yards and caught 23 passes for 180 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve played 22 snaps on special teams in the 49ers' (8-0) 28-25 win at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football ... Has played in seven games this year (five with 49ers and two with Chargers) and has three tackles.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: For the third straight week was not active with a shoulder injury and he missed the 4-5 Chargers’ 26-11 home win over the Green Bay Packers … For the season, he has 20 tackles, one pass broken up and one forced fumble in six games played (all starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, he was signed to the 4-3 Cowboys’ practice squad … Dallas plays the Giants on Monday night.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 3-5 Bears fell 22-14 at the Philadelphia Eagles … Was active but did not play ... He has played in four games (missing one with an injury) and started once.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: Reserve defensive tackle played 11 snaps in the Chargers' win … In three games, he has one tackle for Los Angeles.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver was active but only played one snap on offense in the Patriots' 37-20 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football ... Has 14 receptions for 172 yards in eight games this season.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have a bye week ... In eight games, which included one start, Pratt has 19 tackles (12 solo).

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve for the seventh straight week during 4-5 Jacksonville’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London ... Played 30 of 67 offensive snaps in the game and added six more on special teams ... Helped the Jags rush for 74 yards and 4.9 yards per carry, and allow four sacks and seven hits on the quarterback … Has started twice and appeared in all nine games this year.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards in the Chargers’ win ... Had a passer rating of 108.3 for the 4-5 Chargers ... It was his 217th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through nine games, has completed 223 of 333 passes (67.0 percent) for 2,609 yards with 12 scores and seven picks, and rushed 10 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 92.5 ... Leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for 10th in completion percentage (among QBs with more than 100 pass attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Returned after missing two games with a knee injury to start at running back for the 4-4 Steelers in its win over the Colts ... Ran eight times for 10 yards and caught a franchise record for running backs 13 passes (out of 13 targets) for 73 yards ... He played 40 out of 63 snaps on offense ... For the season, he has 26 rushes for 60 yards and a score plus 26 receptions for 156 yards in six games ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.