The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after eight games, during which NC State is 4-4.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-241-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 37-86-485-4-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (3.9 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 11-45-0 (3.8 percent)

Sophomore: 64-175-2 (14.6 percent)

Freshman: 195-933-9 (77.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 23-195-1 (13.2 percent of catches, 10.0 percent of yards)

Junior: 64-765-5 (36.8 percent, 39.1 percent)

Sophomore: 35-400-3 (20.1 percent, 20.4 percent)

Freshman: 52-596-1 (29.9 percent, 30.5 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 5 (5 receiving)

Sophomore: 16 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 3 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 10 (5 rushing, 4 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 262 (7.3 percent)

Junior: 810 (22.7 percent)

Sophomore: 811 (22.7 percent)

Freshman: 1,693 (47.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 393 (12.4 percent)

Junior: 1,474 (46.5 percent)

Sophomore: 891 (28.1 percent)

Freshman: 409 (12.9 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 7

Junior: 32

Sophomore: 16

Freshman: 23

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 134 (23.0 percent)

Junior: 120 (20.6 percent)

Sophomore: 182 (31.2 percent)

Freshman: 147 (25.2 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 10.0

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 14.0

Junior: 11.5

Sophomore: 20.0

Freshman: 13.5

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 9

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 12

Freshman: 10

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 14

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 3