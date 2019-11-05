News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 05:00:00 -0600') }}

By the numbers: NC State football production by class

Matt Carter
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after eight games, during which NC State is 4-4.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-241-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 37-86-485-4-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (3.9 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 11-45-0 (3.8 percent)

Sophomore: 64-175-2 (14.6 percent)

Freshman: 195-933-9 (77.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 23-195-1 (13.2 percent of catches, 10.0 percent of yards)

Junior: 64-765-5 (36.8 percent, 39.1 percent)

Sophomore: 35-400-3 (20.1 percent, 20.4 percent)

Freshman: 52-596-1 (29.9 percent, 30.5 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 5 (5 receiving)

Sophomore: 16 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 3 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 10 (5 rushing, 4 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 262 (7.3 percent)

Junior: 810 (22.7 percent)

Sophomore: 811 (22.7 percent)

Freshman: 1,693 (47.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 393 (12.4 percent)

Junior: 1,474 (46.5 percent)

Sophomore: 891 (28.1 percent)

Freshman: 409 (12.9 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 7

Junior: 32

Sophomore: 16

Freshman: 23

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 134 (23.0 percent)

Junior: 120 (20.6 percent)

Sophomore: 182 (31.2 percent)

Freshman: 147 (25.2 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 10.0

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 14.0

Junior: 11.5

Sophomore: 20.0

Freshman: 13.5

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 9

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 12

Freshman: 10

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 14

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 3

Participation chart (game-by-game in parenthesis)

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 304 (65, 64, 89, 69, 13, DNP, 4, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman – 193 (8, 24, DNP, 13, 70, 59, 19, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary – 137 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 7, 49, 74)

Running back

Freshman Zonovan Knight – 194 (28, 30, 41, 18, 9, 30, 29, 29, 9)

Freshman Jordan Houston – 143 (12, 13, 16, 13, 22, 26, 17, 24)

Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 136 (20, 17, 28, 41, 30, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 123 (12, 14, 4, 4, 24. 9, 21, 35)

Redshirt junior Will Dabbs 18 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7)

Receiver

Junior Emeka Emezie – 449 (52, 57, 81, 63, 47, 44, 38, 67)

Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 448 (19, 48, 79, 54, 76, 54, 65, 53)

Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 373 (41, 36, 68, 44, 49, 44, 54, 37)

Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines – 250 (23, 25, 35, 41, 32, 41, 12, 41)

Freshman Keyon Lesane – 86 (9, 13, 6, 11, 4, 13, 23, 7)

Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 76 (16, 16, ST, 9, 31, 4, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon – 49 (11, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP, 24, 9)

Freshman Cecil Powell – 32 (ST, 1, 1, 9, 21, INJ, DNP, Moved to DB)

Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 18 (6, 10, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 2)

Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17 (17, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Eric Collins – 10 (2, 8, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, ST)

Redshirt freshman Justin Dunn – 6 (DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Tight end

Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 295 (36, 21, 22, 32, 42, 43, 43, 56)

Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 174 (20, 32, 18, 32, 29, 22, 21, INJ)

Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 125 (34, 54, 37, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Thomas Ruocchio – 15 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 4)

Offensive line

Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 606 (71, 75, 89, 74, 87, 66, 72, 72)

Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 591 (67, 67, 89, 74, 87, 66, 69, 72)

Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 563 (65, 64, 76, 60, 87, 66, 72, 73)

Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 351 (19, 50, 33, 31, 64, 44, 48, 62)

Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 347 (46, 46, 59, 46, 28, 29, 50, 43)

Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 306 (44, 38, 89, 61, 73, Injured for season)

Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 272 (34, 36, 13, 23, 18, 59, 49, 40)

Freshman Dylan McMahon – 38 (8, 24, DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 20 (2, 14, DNP, 1, DNP, 1, DNP, 2)

Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 14 (2, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Charles Fletcher – 12 (DNP, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Liam Ryan – 1 (ST, DNP, DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Defensive end

Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 228 (30, 20, 42, 32, 16, 15, 55, 18)

Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 202 (47, 15, INJ, INJ, 43, 46, INJ, 51)

Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden – 117 (INJ, 10, 24, 18, 10, 20, 2, 33)

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 114 (27, 22, INJ, 38, 7, DNP, 20, DNP)

Freshman Savion Jackson – 114 (INJ, 17, 17, 31, 16, 12, 21, SICK)

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas –88 (10, 12, 7, 9, 10, 18, 3, 19)

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 417 (48, 20, 54, 56, 58, 64, 58, 59)

Sophomore Alim McNeill – 310 (31, 24, 34, 40, 33, 45, 50, 53)

Redshirt junior Val Martin – 175 (39, INJ, 34, 39, 34, 18, 11)

Freshman Joshua Harris – 47 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, 26, 21)

Redshirt sophomore Dante Johnson – 3 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, DNP)

Linebacker

Junior Louis Acceus – 447 (56, 35, 44, 70, 61, 69, 44, 68)

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 404 (54, 36, 44, 61, 50, 69, 46, 44)

Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 288 (46, 27, 35, 57, 25, 29, 41, 28)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 255 (22, 11, 36, 22, 42, 31, 36, 55)

Freshman Drake Thomas – 196 (20, 11, 27, 27, 27, 8, 32, 44)

Redshirt freshman Calvin Hart Jr. – 155 (20, 12, 27, 18, 16, 8, 34, 20)

Safety

Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 564 (65, 41, 72, 89, 79, 78, 61, 79)

Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 331 (48, 11, 66, 37, 41, 24, 51, 53)

Sophomore De’Von Graves – 215 (28, 36, 6, 52, 39, 54, moved to corner)

Freshman Jakeen Harris – 82 (DNP, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 30, 47)

Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 29 (11, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST)

Freshman Khalid Martin – 4 (ST, 4, DNP, ST, ST, DNP, INJ, DNP)

Fifth-year senior William Brown – 1 (DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, INJ)

Cornerback

Junior Chris Ingram – 378 (66, 41, 71, 89, 77, 34, Injured for season)

Senior Kishawn Miller – 324 (18, 14, 39, 71, 41, 77, 37, 27)

Sophomore De’Von Graves — 177 (at safety till game seven, 78, 79)

Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 153 (20, 36, 33, DNP, 17, 47, Injured for season)

Redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer – 61 (ST, 6, ST, 26, 29, Injured for season)

Senior Nick McCloud – 59 (59, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap – 58 (ST, 6, ST, ST, ST, 13, 39)

Freshman Cecil Powell — 24 (at wide receiver till game eight, 24)

Nickel

Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 321 (39, 25, 35, 46, 41, 41, 36, 58)

Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 287 (39, 26, 38, 42, 35, 36, 39, 32)

Special teams only

Freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle

Freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark

Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak

Freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins

Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn

Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Freshman linebacker Jaylon Scott

Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams

Redshirt freshman tight end Camden Woods



