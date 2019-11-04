NC State football was pounded for a second straight game, this time at Wake Forest, 44-10, Saturday in Winston-Salem. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

Any hopes of a Wolfpack win was going to require a strong start for NC State. Instead, the Pack got the reverse. The opening drive started promisingly with a pair of first downs, but a flea flicker at the NC State 45-yard line ended up being thrown away. The next play was a sack for a three-yard loss, and NC State’s shallow crossing route with fifth-year senior receiver Tabari Hines was well defended, leading to a punt. NC State could have had Wake on a three-and-out, but Wake Forest redshirt junior QB Jamie Newman completed a nine yard pass to fifth-year senior Kendall Hinton when WFU needed five yards. Three plays after that, Newman found Hinton for 15 yards on third and 11. Later in the drive, a third and eight was converted when Newman hit fifth-year senior receiver Scotty Washington for a 10-yard pass. Eventually Newman ran for a 20-yard TD to finish the possession. Then came the backbreaker. Freshman receiver Keyon Lesane fumbled the kickoff return at the 12-yard line. The collision knocked the ball all the way to the 3-yard line where Wake Forest recovered. It took the Deacons two plays to score and just like that it was quickly up 14-0.

Three Things That Worked

1. Controlling Wake’s running game The Deacons finished the game with 46 rushes for 123 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Even if you remove two kneel downs and two sacks that lost a combined 16 yards, WFU had 42 runs for 141 yards, or just 3.4 yards a rush. Overall it was Wake Forest’s second lowest output in rushing yards in a game this year. In its prior seven games, WFU had rushed for at least 178 yards in all but one. 2. Kicking game The highlight of State’s season thus far is the dynamic sophomore kicking duo of punter Trenton Gill and kicker Christopher Dunn. Gill averaged 46.9 yards on eight punts, dropping a pair inside the 20. Gill also had touchbacks on 2 of 3 kickoffs. Dunn successfully made a 40-yard field goal. 3. Containing Sage Surratt’s receiving yards Truthfully, the nature of the game was such that it was small victories like this that highlighted NC State’s afternoon. Surratt, WFU’s likely first-team all-conference redshirt sophomore wideout, had five 100-yard receiving games going into the contest, four of them over 150 yards. He caught nine passes versus State, but only for 67 yards with his longest catch just 11 yards. The 7.4 yards per catch was Surratt’s lowest of the season.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Getting off the field on defense At halftime, Wake Forest was officially 6 of 9 on third downs. However, that did not include a pair third down penalties by NC State that resulted in two more Wake first downs. Add to that a fourth straight ACC game in which NC State did not get a takeaway, and it’s easy to see how the Deacons scored on all but one of its first half possessions and rolled to a 34-10 halftime advantage. 2. Avoiding mistakes Against a veteran Wake Forest team, NC State needed a clean game to have a chance. Instead it committed 10 penalties (compared to one for WFU) and had three turnovers. 3. Offense There’s no way to sugarcoat it. This offense just cannot seem to string together drives and garner any sort of consistency. Saturday, the Pack had 265 total yards, almost 100 yards fewer than any previous contest this year. NCSU was the first team aside from Elon from the Football Championship Subdivision not to have at least 300 yards of offense on WFU. In its prior three games, all against ACC teams, the Deacons had allowed at least 449 yards in each one and over 500 yards twice.

Position-By-Position Battles