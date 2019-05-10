News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive backs

V7b9ixua2da6ghxcb0ex
Three-star safety Ja'Qurious Conley is a top target at safety. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

These are our updated look of where the recruiting board stands for the various positions. This is the hot board for the defensive backs.

Related links:

• First version of defensive backs hot board

• Updated wide receiver hot board

• Updated offensive line hot board

• Updated defensive line hot board

• Updated linebackers hot board

Defensive backs

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}