News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 10:24:14 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive linemen

M1waqyt5vxqmmu3qcubs
Four-star defensive end Desmond Evans included NC State in his top 10. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

These are our updated look of where the recruiting board stands for the various positions. This is the hot board for the defensive line.

Related links:

• First version of defensive line hot board

• Updated wide receiver hot board

• Update offensive line hot board

Defensive Linemen

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}