When tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner took a job as running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Wolfpacker told its subscribers that special teams would be a big part of his replacement.

Over the past two seasons, NC State has played Marshall and beaten them by identical 38-20 scores both times, and during those two seasons Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has taken notice of Marshall’s special teams, which last season was coordinated by Todd Goebbel.

Goebbel, who was also Marshall’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, was hired Sunday by Doeren to replace Faulkner.

"What drew me to Todd was how impressed I've been with Marshall's special teams when we've played them each of the past two years," said Doeren in a prepared statement. "I'm excited to add a guy to our staff who has great knowledge in the kicking game — running all of the units and coaching the specialists — and who also knows how to coach multiple positions on offense. He has developed players at tight end, quarterback and wide receiver during his career.

"He is known as a terrific recruiter and I was blown away by his organization, teaching method, passion for the game, and relationship-building skills."

Goebbel was a three-year starting quarterback at Kent State before transferring for his final season at Northern Iowa and then playing in the Arena Football League.

In 2004, he was a defensive quality control coach for Ohio State, which led to a his first job at Marshall, coaching wide receivers and special teams from 2005-09. In 2010, Goebbel took the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator job at Ohio Dominican before coming back to Marshall in 2015.

He’s held multiple roles in his second stint with the Thundering Herd. In 2015, he was tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. A year later he coached receivers. In 2017 he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. In 2018 he resumed coaching tight ends and special teams while maintaining his co-offensive coordinator title.

In his two years as Marshall’s special teams coordinator, Marshall led the nation according to ESPN.com’s Special Teams efficiency rating in 2015 and was 21st nationally in 2018.

Goebbel was also Marshall’s recruiting coordinator in 2016.

"My family and I would like thank Coach Doeren and NC State for giving us the opportunity to join the rich Wolfpack tradition and this special football family," said Goebbel in a statement. "I have had great respect for what he has built, both on and off the field, and I am excited to be on this coaching staff that is completely committed to bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!"

Goebbel is the fourth newcomer to NC State’s staff this offseason. Kurt Roper was hired as quarterbacks coach, replacing Eli Drinkwitz who became the head coach at Appalachian State. Roper had previously been an offensive coordinator at Duke, Florida and South Carolina and coached quarterbacks at Colorado last year.

John Garrison, formerly offensive line coach/run game coordinator at FAU, was hired to replace Dwayne Ledford as NC State's offensive line coach. Ledford became the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Tony Gibson, who was West Virginia’s defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is the Pack’s new safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator. He replaced Ted Roof, who joined Drinkwitz at Appalachian State as its defensive coordinator.