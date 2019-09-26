The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 5
• The Wolfpacker — NC State weekly offense notebook: Matthew McKay is okay with competition
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Discussing Wolfpack hot topics
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Jaylen Smith making his presence felt
• Raleigh News & Observer — Dave Doeren wants NC State to make more of its ‘layups’
• Raleigh News & Observer — The gifts and legacy of longtime NC State soccer coach George Tarantini
• Raleigh News & Observer — College sports fans can celebrate: ACC Network is finally available on AT&T U-verse
• Raleigh News & Observer — Judge questions if bribing college athletes is a federal crime in Eric Leak case
• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA suspends response deadlines in basketball corruption cases
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Continues Road Swing Thursday At #4 North Carolina
• GoPack.com — Whatever It Takes: Episode 2
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Closes Out Golfweek Conference Challenge With Season-Low 293
• Technician — Linebackers, secondary crucial to stifling Seminoles’ attack
• Technician — Running game gets favorable matchup in Tallahassee
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Seminoles spread, Utah State trap game
• Technician — This week in sports: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
• Technician — Loud and proud: the Red Terrors
Tweets of the day
One of my brother Jim's favorite people, and a kindred spirit.— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) September 26, 2019
RIP George...
The world is getting less and less fun.
The gifts and legacy of longtime NC State soccer coach George Tarantini https://t.co/ElSARH1jFA
Attended an NC State practice this past weekend. High energy, & plenty of communication! Love the addition of Lehigh graduate transfer Pat Andree. At 6’8” he can see over defenders and stroke it! Made 42% of his 3’s at Lehigh. @PackMensBball @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/pJDGWMVZiD— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 24, 2019
#PackProshttps://t.co/4qQZOEeTTX— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 26, 2019
Blessed To Receive An Offer From NC State 🐺 @sumtergamecocks @DLineKP @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/JJ9fJrnOwA— Justus Boone (@justusboone5) September 25, 2019
NC State in to see No. 122-ranked junior Nnanna Njoku, who has a Wolfpacker offer: https://t.co/tTvocac39t.https://t.co/fOKBvNWCVz— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 26, 2019
Video of the day
