{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 07:27:35 -0500') }}

NC State commit Jaylen Smith making his presence felt

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
NC State football three-star defensive tackle commit Jaylen Smith officially had four tackles, including one for a loss, and three pass breakups in Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County’s 35-32 win at Winterville (N.C.) South Central High.

But the stat line probably does not do justice to how well Smith played in the game. His head coach Terrance Saxby noted that Smith (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) brings an immovable presence to the defensive front when he’s in the game.

Smith missed a chunk of last season with a knee injury.
Smith missed a chunk of last season with a knee injury.
