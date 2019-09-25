Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: It was another lopsided with for Rolesville, who rolled to a 41-21 victory at Broughton High in Raleigh. Note: The Rams have won their games by a combined score of 185-41 ... Adorno's next game is against Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford High, which features Pack commit Ezemdi Udoh at tight end. Team Record: 4-0.

Last Game: Betty had a tackle in St. Thomas Aquinas' 36-0 home win over Miramar (Fla.) High. Season: Through three games, Betty has six tackles. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham pulled out a 31-30 win at Dexter (Ga.) West Laurens High, piling up 394 total yards, including 131 on the ground where it averaged 4.2 yards per carry ... Blaske had nine knockdown blocks. Season: In three games, Blaske has 36 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 12 in the state's class AAAAA rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught five passes for 57 yards and two scores, forced a fumble and had an interception as Ragsdale lost 22-20 in overtime to visiting Northeast Guilford High from McLeansville, N.C. Season: Boykin has 15.5 tackles, including three for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 19 passes for 229 yards and four scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return).

Last Game: Finley completed 13 of 18 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 63-30 win over visiting Flowing Wells High from Tucson ... He also caught a 60-yard touchdown on a reverse pass. Season: He has completed 55 of 71 passes for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns without an interception. Team Record: 4-0 and No. 15 in the state's Division 5A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Gosnell caught two passes for 15 yards and had five tackles in a 35-10 win at King (N.C.) West Stokes High. Note: The game broke four straight weeks of 100-plus yards receiving contests for Gosnell to begin the year. Season: Gosnell has 21 receptions for 514 yards and seven touchdowns through four games. He's added three rushes for 20 yards and a score. He's also had 11 tackles and an interception. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood had a bye week. Team Record: 1-3.

Last Game: Archer rolled to a 31-0 home win over Norcross (Ga.) High. Team Record: 3-1 and ranked the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: Gonzaga won 47-8 at home over Wheaton (Md.) Avalon High. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally in MaxPreps.com's Xcellent 25 and No. 8 in USA Today's Super 25. Also No. 4 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: McCollum did not play due to injury in Dutchtown's 27-6 win at McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove High. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked as the No. 5 team at the Class AAAAA level.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan lost 31-23 at home to Episcopal High in Alexandria, Va., but Meredith missed the game with an injury. Note: Episcopal three-star junior Bryce Steele is a Raleigh native who has an offer from NC State and visited the Wolfpack's football game against Ball State Saturday. Team Record: 2-3.

Last Game: Assisted on a tackle in a 40-25 home win over ASA College from Miami. Season: Six tackles (three solo), including two for loss in three games. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Had a touchdown reception in a 68-21 road win over Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High. Note: NC State co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach George McDonald was on the sideline for this contest. Hough features three underclassmen with NC State offers: junior four-star running back Evan Pryor, three-star defensive back Mario Love and sophomore defensive tackle Curtis Neal. Season: Rooks entered the game with 13 receptions for 308 yards and five scores. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: During a 35-32 win at Winterville (N.C.) South Central High had four solo tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up three passes. Note: The Wolfpacker was at the game and had comments from Smith and his coach, plus highlights courtesy its new YouTube channel. You can subscribe to that channel for free here. Season: Smith has 16 tackles, including 11 solo and one for loss, and three pass breakups in four games. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Did not catch a pass but did register a pair of quarterback hurries to help Terry Sanford win over visiting Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear High, 28-17. Note: Udoh and Terry Sanford will make the trip to Rolesville (N.C.) High, featuring Pack three-star offensive line commit Jonathan Adorno, Friday. Season: Through four games, Udoh has made five receptions for 58 yards and a score. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Vann had four tackles (one solo) during a 49-20 home loss to Holly Springs (N.C.) High. Season: In five games, Vann has 38 tackles (15 solo), including seven for loss and six sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's also rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown.

