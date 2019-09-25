Podcast from Amedeo's: Discussing Wolfpack hot topics
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal debate four hot topics regarding NC State:
• Non-conference scheduling in football and men's basketball
• Halftime pass-outs in football
• The Wisconsin-NC State debate for NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson
• Who should start at quarterback at Florida State.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
