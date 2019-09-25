• Who should start at quarterback at Florida State.

• The Wisconsin-NC State debate for NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson

• Non-conference scheduling in football and men's basketball

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal debate four hot topics regarding NC State:

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook