The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman one to watch
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football, athletics ready to #SetTheExpectation
• The Wolfpacker — The voice of the Pack and the most famous Ball State alum crossed paths
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aiming to improve vertical passing game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Austin Blaske talks future in Raleigh
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: NC State faced harsh truths
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Ball State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Yes, UConn did steal NC State’s logo. But they’re very sorry about it
• Raleigh News & Observer — Ball State should expect a ‘very angry’ NC State football team on Saturday night
• Charlotte Observer — New prep football all-star game coming to Charlotte the same day as Shrine Bowl
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — NC State Visits #5 Virginia Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Terry Ties Program-Record Blocks Against Georgia
• Technician — Pack cross country kicks off year with adidas XC Challenge
• Technician — Wolfpack falls short in ACC-SEC opener against Georgia
Tweets of the day
All I'm saying is if you had the chance to start a story with "Gary Hahn and David Letterman were standing at the urinals in the bathroom ..." wouldn't you? Congrats to Gary, who is in his 30th season as Voice of the #Wolfpack. https://t.co/62F2IZr79j— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) September 19, 2019
Ncstate this weekend🐺📍#WolfPack #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/S67PwAalbd— Raneiria Dillworth #8 (@Raneiria8) September 19, 2019
🥎🥎 Commitment Alert 🥎🥎— Carolina Cardinals National 16U (@LadyFutures) September 18, 2019
Congratulations to Michele Tarpey for committing to further her softball career and education at NC State! We are very proud of you and excited for your future! @PackSoftball got a great player today! pic.twitter.com/wpRy5heziW
3 high majors committed & 2 more to go. Committed: Dallion Johnson (Penn State), Justin Vander Baan (Boston College) & Jordan Geronimo (Indiana). DeMarr Langford up next & will pick between NC State & Boston College in the days to come. Then Kadary Richmond. Class of 2020 special pic.twitter.com/gwdZ5udFIM— Rivals Nation (@RivalsNation) September 20, 2019
Video of the day
Step 1: Turn on the lights.— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) September 19, 2019
Step 2: Turn them out. #BlackOut | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Y3zOWWreEQ
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook