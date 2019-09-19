Sunday’s film session was a true “ball don’t lie” moment for the NC State football defense.

Fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead had another name of the film session following the 44-27 loss at West Virginia — “Tell The Truth Sunday.”

WVU entered the game struggling mightily on offense, but quickly found its confidence in the first quarter. The Mountaineers passed for 272 yards, rushed for another 179 and picked up 25 first downs before the game was over. Just as important, it had only one turnover, an interception by NCSU freshman linebacker Drake Thomas.

“I saw a lot of mistakes,” Morehead said. “The coaches kept it real. We came out Monday and Tuesday ready to work.”

Actors Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson had their famous scene together about the truth in “A Few Good Men.” Morehead said that they can handle the truth.

“We want the truth,” Morehead said. “Whatever the coaches have to say, to be honest and not try to sugarcoat anything. Whatever they have have on their mind, say it.”

West Virginia had 28 carries and passed 40 times versus NCSU, and it played at a fast tempo due to the previously mentioned 25 first downs.

“They did a great job with the tempo and knowing that West Virginia had that defense [3-3-5], the one we are playing now, for almost like 12 years, they knew how to beat it,” Morehead said. “They came out in tempo and executed what they taught.”

Redshirt freshman Buck linebacker Payton Wilson has moved into an “or” with redshirt junior Brock Miller on the depth chart. Wilson said that it was an interesting balance between playing fast but not too fast.

“Our focus defensively,” Wilson said of what he noticed on film. “Before the game, we could kind of tell we didn’t have the energy and were just drained.

“They hit us immediately, and we responded. The second half, our focus just wasn’t there. We weren’t playing slow, but honestly, I was playing too fast and not fitting the right gap at times.”

Head coach Dave Doeren said the defense wasn’t ready for some of the aspects of WVU’s offense, since they didn’t show certain things they used versus NC State in previous games against James Madison and Missouri. Wilson said between the tempo and subtle new wrinkles threw the defense off stride some.

“They just came out with different stuff that we hadn’t seen,” Wilson said. “Stuff we weren’t repping during the week or different formations and schemes. I should have adapted faster.”

NC State hosts Ball State at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals are 1-2 with losses to Indiana and Florida Atlantic, but are averaging 37.3 points per game, thanks in part to scoring 57 against Fordham.

“What we put on tape against West Virginia wasn’t good enough,” Morehead said. “Ball State is a real good team. The quarterback [Drew Plitt] is probably the best quarterback we’ve played so far. ... You can’t take them [too] light.”

Wilson said Doeren preaches they need to treat each team the same way.

“They are going to have athletes,” Wilson said. “We just have to come out and play our best football.”