On April 8, 2019 at 7 p.m., 350 male NC State student-athletes were at the Hunt Auditorium on Centennial Campus. For the next hour, they listened to the story of Brenda Tracy.

Tracy’s story is haunting and chilling. It is about a tragic upbringing and the unthinkable six-hour gang rape that occurred in 1998 by two football players at Oregon State University, a high school recruit on a visit and a friend of the prospect who played junior college football.



Although all the athletes confessed to varying degrees that a sexual assault occurred, charges were never brought. Tracy has now spent decades battling the trauma of what happened, and sportswriter John Canzano of The Oregonian brought her story to the public in 2014.

Through that, Tracy began a new path as a speaker, mainly to audiences like the one she addressed that April evening in Raleigh — male student-athletes — and discussed the problems of domestic and sexual violence. WRAL.com’s Lauren Brownlow was there that night and in an online story about the assembly detailed the depth of Tracy’s recounting of the night. It’s an assignment that Brownlow, who had become a supporter of Tracy’s cause and is “Twitter friends” with her, wanted to take.

“After you hear what Brenda has to say or read it or experience it in any way, it’s hard to forget it,” Brownlow told The Wolfpacker in a podcast. “It’s great that State had her. I was really glad when I heard they were going to have her. I basically pestered everyone at NC State for a week, ‘Please let me sit in on this. I know it’s just for the male athletes, but I really want to experience this and see her.’”

Brownlow’s recap is enough to make any reader — much less a listener in the same room — uncomfortable, but there is a method to Tracy’s approach.

“If you hear nothing else that I say today,” Brownlow reported Tracy saying, “I want you to listen to what I’m going to say right now. Please pay attention right now.

“I am not here because I think you’re the problem. I am here because I know that you are the solution. Every single one of you in this room right now, you are the solution to this issue.”

“She said that like society, most of you guys are good,” Brownlow added to The Wolfpacker. “That you are good men who would never do anything like this. Her thing is with the position of leadership that you have on campus and everything else, that’s not enough. You need to do more and not be a bystander, and speak out against things that you hear and see.”

In that room taking it all in was NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams.

“She challenged us with what are we going to do to help change the culture,” Smith-Williams remembered. “What are we going to do to help make a difference? That really resonated to me. That hit home to me.”

Smith-Williams worked with Tonya Washington, the assistant athletics director for student enhancement and leadership at NC State, and Annabelle Myers, the assistant athletics director for communications, to set up a donation drive for Interact, a Wake County-based, non-profit agency providing support for domestic and sexual violence survivors.

Originally, talk centered around doing it in the fall, but Smith-Williams couldn’t wait that long.

“I wanted it done as soon as possible,” he said. “I pressed to find a date that would work as soon as possible.”

So on May 10 at Doak Field during NC State’s baseball series finale against Clemson, Smith-Williams and his football teammates responded to Tracy’s challenge to be a part of the solution with a donation drive.