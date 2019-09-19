NC State football, athletics ready to #SetTheExpectation
On April 8, 2019 at 7 p.m., 350 male NC State student-athletes were at the Hunt Auditorium on Centennial Campus. For the next hour, they listened to the story of Brenda Tracy.
Over five months later, that evening is still resonating.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tracy’s story is haunting and chilling. It is about a tragic upbringing and the unthinkable six-hour gang rape that occurred in 1998 by two football players at Oregon State University, a high school recruit on a visit and a friend of the prospect who played junior college football.
Although all the athletes confessed to varying degrees that a sexual assault occurred, charges were never brought. Tracy has now spent decades battling the trauma of what happened, and sportswriter John Canzano of The Oregonian brought her story to the public in 2014.
Through that, Tracy began a new path as a speaker, mainly to audiences like the one she addressed that April evening in Raleigh — male student-athletes — and discussed the problems of domestic and sexual violence. WRAL.com’s Lauren Brownlow was there that night and in an online story about the assembly detailed the depth of Tracy’s recounting of the night. It’s an assignment that Brownlow, who had become a supporter of Tracy’s cause and is “Twitter friends” with her, wanted to take.
“After you hear what Brenda has to say or read it or experience it in any way, it’s hard to forget it,” Brownlow told The Wolfpacker in a podcast. “It’s great that State had her. I was really glad when I heard they were going to have her. I basically pestered everyone at NC State for a week, ‘Please let me sit in on this. I know it’s just for the male athletes, but I really want to experience this and see her.’”
Brownlow’s recap is enough to make any reader — much less a listener in the same room — uncomfortable, but there is a method to Tracy’s approach.
“If you hear nothing else that I say today,” Brownlow reported Tracy saying, “I want you to listen to what I’m going to say right now. Please pay attention right now.
“I am not here because I think you’re the problem. I am here because I know that you are the solution. Every single one of you in this room right now, you are the solution to this issue.”
“She said that like society, most of you guys are good,” Brownlow added to The Wolfpacker. “That you are good men who would never do anything like this. Her thing is with the position of leadership that you have on campus and everything else, that’s not enough. You need to do more and not be a bystander, and speak out against things that you hear and see.”
In that room taking it all in was NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams.
“She challenged us with what are we going to do to help change the culture,” Smith-Williams remembered. “What are we going to do to help make a difference? That really resonated to me. That hit home to me.”
Smith-Williams worked with Tonya Washington, the assistant athletics director for student enhancement and leadership at NC State, and Annabelle Myers, the assistant athletics director for communications, to set up a donation drive for Interact, a Wake County-based, non-profit agency providing support for domestic and sexual violence survivors.
Originally, talk centered around doing it in the fall, but Smith-Williams couldn’t wait that long.
“I wanted it done as soon as possible,” he said. “I pressed to find a date that would work as soon as possible.”
So on May 10 at Doak Field during NC State’s baseball series finale against Clemson, Smith-Williams and his football teammates responded to Tracy’s challenge to be a part of the solution with a donation drive.
As it turned out, that was only the beginning. This Saturday, Smith-Williams and fifth-year senior goalkeeper Vincent Durand have led the way in establishing the ACC’s first-ever “#SetTheExpectation Game.”
Tracy is back in Raleigh, attending Thursday’s practice before joining football coach Dave Doeren in the Talley Student Union to spread the message about the movement’s mission: combating sexual and physical violence.
“I receive a pretty good response wherever I go, but there’s a different level of enthusiasm that happens with different programs," Tracy said. "NC State stood out as one of the programs that was the most enthusiastic and the most excited and really wanted to get started, and then they did. … It’s been amazing to see the activism."
Tracy will continue to meet with various organizations Friday before going to the football game Saturday, where she will present the game ball at coin toss and attend the Parents & Families Tailgate prior to kickoff.
“I enjoy those games," Tracy noted. "These events for me are fun. I live in a lot of trauma — my own trauma, other people’s trauma. It’s a 24/7 for me, but being able to go to games and events and hang out with fans and the football team, that’s fun stuff.
"That’s stuff where I get to kind of take a break and my heart can be kind of full. I look forward to these events.”
Then Sunday and Monday, Tracy will give presentations, first to all of the first-year and transfer male student-athletes, and then all the female student-athletes and student leaders.
Tracy noted she thought once that perhaps telling her story would get easier with time, but that sharing her experience has not eased the pain from her trauma. Each time she speaks of it, the difficulty is still the same.
That's why she makes it a point to tell student-athletes how they can take action, much like NC State has done.
"This makes it worth it to me to relive my trauma," she said.
NC State fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead knows that those who hear Tracy speak will be moved.
“I think it’s a great experience and when she came in to talk, her message was like emotional and great for the guys to hear. Knowing her story and her having the heart and going and talking about what happened, it’s amazing she’s fought through it and who she became.”
Morehead was stirred so much by Tracy’s motivational talk, he was motivated to write about it.
““It was about social issues and men standing up for women,” Morehead noted.
What the older and younger players can take away from this experience is that they do have a powerful voice if it gets used.
“Student-athletes think they are just student-athletes, but people do look up to them,” Morehead said. “It doesn’t matter if they are young, older, they look up to them and look for them to have a voice for the community.”
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Payton Wilson said the experience of has opened his eyes up a bit. Maybe one day he’ll spearhead an important social cause.
“The game of football is what I love and the platform we have as big-time student-athletes at a Power Five School, with 65,000 people at our games,” Wilson said. “You put a bible verse or ‘Set The Expectations’ on your shirt, 65,000 people will see it that day.
"We have such a great platform, plus social media.”
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook