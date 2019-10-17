The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State's football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Tackles reflect on first career starts
• The Wolfpacker — First half superlatives
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 8
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode eight
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's midseason grades
• Raleigh News & Observer — N&O, NY Times, others sue NC State for records related to Dennis Smith and NCAA probe
• Charlotte Observer — Is Myers Park’s Drake Maye still sold on Bama? Vance LB Power Echols plans decision
• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane projected for first-team All-ACC in women's basketball; Louisville, State picked 1-2
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Selected to Finish Second in the ACC this Season
• Technician — Pack offense faces struggling Eagles defense
• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to keep up pressure vs. Boston College
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Roll with Pack, don't ride Gamecocks
• Technician — This week in sports: Oct. 17-23
NC State official visit 🐺 pic.twitter.com/boW08mSqIB— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) October 16, 2019
🚨 The Redshirts are Coming! 🚨— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) October 17, 2019
In the first episode of this new video series we spend some time with @JakobCamacho (Danbury, Conn.) at @LPGCncstate. ⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/zPwBI0ZywR
After a long recruiting process, I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NC State University! Thank you to everyone that helped get me here #gopack 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YKUfuKzFvu— Jenna Schulz (@jgschulz02) October 15, 2019
CATCHING UP WITH NC STATE COMMIT CAM HAYES OF GREENSBORO DAY https://t.co/aakWZWMeea @TheCamHayes @CoachJ1977— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) October 17, 2019
Such a great visit to NC State!!! I really enjoyed everything... Thank you so much for showing me around, I had a lot of fun!! @PackWomensBball ❤️ #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/lu3blLPAB2— Malia Fisher (@fisher4224) October 16, 2019
this man said "the freaky three" 😂 pic.twitter.com/UhpZ0IQvY9— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 16, 2019
