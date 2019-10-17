News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 08:21:23 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State's football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Tackles reflect on first career starts

• The Wolfpacker — First half superlatives

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 8

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode eight

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's midseason grades

• Raleigh News & Observer — N&O, NY Times, others sue NC State for records related to Dennis Smith and NCAA probe

• Charlotte Observer — Is Myers Park’s Drake Maye still sold on Bama? Vance LB Power Echols plans decision

• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane projected for first-team All-ACC in women's basketball; Louisville, State picked 1-2

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Selected to Finish Second in the ACC this Season

• Technician — Pack offense faces struggling Eagles defense

• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to keep up pressure vs. Boston College

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Roll with Pack, don't ride Gamecocks

• Technician — This week in sports: Oct. 17-23


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}