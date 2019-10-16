Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville crushed Raleigh Wakefield in a road win, 49-19 Team Record: 7-0, and ranked No. 15 in the 4-A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Betty had six tackles (three solo) during a 35-0 win over visiting Plantation (Fla.) High. Season: Through six games, Betty has 16 tackles (11 solo). Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham had a huge night offensively in a 48-47 win at Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead High on Saturday. Blaske had 10 knockdown blocks and helped the offense rush for 334 yards and finish with 508 total yards in the win. Note: New Hampstead is coached by Kyle Hockman, father of NC State starting quarterback redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman. Season: In six games, Blaske has 61 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state's class AAAAA rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Ragsdale had a bye. Season: Through seven games, Boykin had 18.5 tackles, including four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and had caught 27 passes for 341 yards and seven scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return).

Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Paradise Valley suffered its second straight defeat, 42-0 to visiting Cave Creek (Ariz.) Cactus Shadows High. Finley completed 3 of 7 passes for 62 yards before leaving the contest with an injury. He also rushed three times for 10 yards. Season: Finley has completed 94 of 139 passes (67.6 percent) for 1,775 yards and 20 touchdowns with three interceptions, and rushed for 52 yards and a score. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Gosnell caught three passes for 105 yards and two scores and rushed twice for 14 yards in a 70-13 home win over Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness High. Season: Gosnell has 35 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns through seven games. He's added 16 rushes for 135 yards and two scores.

Team Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood won 47-19 at Meadowcreek (Ga.) High Team Record: 3-3.

Last Game: Archer ran for 192 yards and had 272 total yards in a 29-13 win at Covington (Ga.) Newton High. Team Record: 4-2 and ranked as the No. 11 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.

Last Game: Gonzaga suffered its first defeat, a 42-35 setback in five overtimes to visiting Good Counsel High from Olney, Md. Note: Good Counsel is ranked No. 17 in the country by USA Today. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No.19 nationally by USA Today. Also is No. 5 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan lost 45-6 at Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough High. Meredith missed the game and will be out the remainder of the season with a knee sprain. Team Record: 2-6.

Last Game: Had three tackles, all solo, including two sacks in a 30-17 win at Monroe College in Rochelle, N.Y. Also added a quarterback hurry. Season: 14 tackles (seven solo), including four for loss and two sacks, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in six games. Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Myers Park won a marquee showdown with visiting Butler High from Matthews, N.C., 31-13. Unofficially, Rooks caught five passes for 88 yards in the win. Note: The Wolfpakcer was at the game and will have video and a scouting report later this week. Team Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: During a 33-21 win at Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern High had six tackles (five solo), including two for loss, and forced a fumble. Season: Smith has 36 tackles, including 27 solo, seven for loss and two sacks, plus three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, in seven games. Team Record: 6-1 and No. 12 2-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught two passes for 15 yards and had three tackles (two solo), during a 36-23 home win over Fayetteville (N.C.) Gray's Creek High. Season: Through seven games, Udoh has made 15 receptions for 183 yards and three scores. He has seven tackles (four solo), and he's also posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Vann had eight tackles (two solo), including a sack, and ran once for seven yards during a 41-21 home loss to Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High. Season: In eight games, Vann has 65 tackles (26 solo), including 14 for loss and 11 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-6.