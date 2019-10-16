Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week seven of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (3-3, 0-2 American), 34-6 NC State

East Carolina had a bye week. It will play at Central Florida Saturday.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (1-5), 41-0 NC State

The game was over fairly quickly Saturday at The Citadel. WCU trailed 28-3 halfway through the second quarter and eventually fell 35-17. Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams threw for 210 yards and a score and rushed for 87 more yards and a TD in the loss. The Citadel rushed for 339 yards in the win. Western Carolina is at Wofford this weekend.

Sept. 14 at West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), 44-27 WVU

WVU was tied at home with Iowa State at halftime, 14-14. But the second half belonged to the Cyclones, and ISU pulled away for a 38-14 win. West Virginia starting quarterback Austin Kendall was injured early in the game, and his reserve Jack Allison completed 18 of 24 passes for 140 yards and a TD with one pick. West Virginia continues to struggle running the football, with just 41 yards on the ground. Iowa State running back Breece Hall ran 26 times for 132 yards and three scores in the win. West Virginia is at No. 5 Oklahoma this Saturday.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (3-3, 2-0 MAC), 34-23 NC State

Ball State scored a touchdown with 11:36 left in the fourth quarter to take a 29-23 lead at Eastern Michigan and that would hold up for the Cardinals, who rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the win. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt bounced back from a rough outing by completing 23 of 32 passes for 255 yards and two scores, and running back Caleb Huntley ran 29 times for 152 yards. Overall Ball State had 451 total yards while holding Eastern Michigan to 374 yards, including just 89 on the ground. Ball State hosts Toledo Saturday.

Sept. 28 at Florida State (3-3, 2-2 ACC), 31-13 FSU

It was no contest at No. 2/3 Clemson. FSU trailed 42-0 early in the third quarter and eventually lost 45-14. The Noles offense really struggled, compiling just 253 total yards. Both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook played at quarterback, with Hornibrook more effectively statistically by completing 8 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a score with one INT. Blackman was 9-of-23 passing for 66 yards and two picks. Meanwhile the Noles' defense allowed 552 total yards. Florida State is at Wake Forest this weekend.

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC), 16- 10 NC State

Oct. 19 at Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Boston College had a bye week.

Nov. 2 at Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

The Demon Deacons lost a crazy game at home to Louisville, 62-59. Wake trailed 52-31 with 9:14 left in the game, but twice closed the gap to three points. A semi-controversial ruling an on onside kick recovery that went Louisville's way with about a minute left sealed the Cards' win. Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman hurt his shoulder in the game, which led to Sam Hartman playing much of the second half. Hartman completed 9 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two scores in relief. Wake's offense was strong as usual. It piled up an astonishing 668 total yards, but it also had three costly turnovers. Special teams also gave up two long kickoff returns to Louisville's Hassan Hall, one of which was a 100-yard touchdown. Wake Forest hosts Florida State Saturday.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 2/3 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

The Tigers did what they wanted in a 45-14 win at home over Florida State. Running back Travis Etienne ran 17 times for 127 yards and even completed a 23-yard pass. Three different Clemson quarterbacks got into the game and 13 Tigers caught passes, including starting QB Trevor Lawrence (one reception for no gain). Clemson will be at Louisville this weekend.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

The Cardinals continue to be a big-play machine. Hall's two long kickoff returns sparked Louisville in its 62-59 win over Wake Forest. It also had 50- and 55-yard touchdown passes and a 41-yard scoring run. Louisville used a combination of big plays, Wake turnovers and special teams to pull off the upset of previously ranked Wake Forest. The Cards were out-gained 668 to 520 in total yards. Back-up quarterback Evan Conley also helped save the day after an injury to Micale Cunningham. Conley completed 12 of 18 passes for 196 yards and two scores with one pick, and he had the 41-yard rushing score.

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech actually scored first at Duke, but then the Blue Devils had the next 38 points and took command. Duke led 38-14 at halftime and cruised to a 41-23 win over the Yellow Jackets. The good news for GT is that for a second straight week its offense set a new season-high in total output, this time with 379 yards, which was actually slightly more than Duke's 373 yards.

Nov. 30 vs. UNC (3-3, 2-1 ACC)