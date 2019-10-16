NC State football coach Dave Doeren noted Monday during his weekly press conference that on the first play of last Thursday's win over Syracuse, true freshman Ikem Ekwonu, making his first career start at left tackle, began the contest with a pancake block on a drop back pass. Ekwonu confirmed that he was amped up to start the game. "I try to pump myself up, just take every snap personal. Just, ‘You can’t get to my quarterback.’ I pride myself on finishing blocks," Ekwonu said. "I was glad I was able to get that.” The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Ekwonu had a knockdown and two pancakes overall against the Orange, but he also gave up a sack and noted that he learned he has more to work on in the pass protection. “Giving up three sacks for the offensive line is not great. … For me definitely I need to work on pass rush — refine footwork, stuff like that," Ekwonu said. "It was nice to play the game. It was nice to show what I got to work on especially against d-ends like Syracuse has.” The best part about his first career start was not only getting that moment under his belt, but also who he was playing against. Ekwonu is not one to get nervous before games, but he was able to glean valuable lessons from competing with the well-acclaimed Syracuse defensive line. “I don’t really get nervous that much," Ekwonu said. "I think it kind of goes off of when I wrestled in high school, just mano-a-mano, everyone is looking at you. That just kind of kills the nerves there." Next up for Ekwonu is improving his performance on the road. He noted that he has some lapses in focus last time the Pack played away from home. "It’s interesting playing with crowd noise especially at a place like Florida State or West Virginia, where it’s a ton of people," Ekwonu said. "I think I did a better job playing with the crowd noise at West Virginia. "At Florida State I had a couple of false starts I had to get off the board after that because it’s not acceptable.”

Bryson Speas' weight gain has him ready to start

When redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Bryson Speas arrived at NC State, the 6-foot-4 Speas said that he weighed in at 254 pounds. Now he's about 50 pounds heavier, and last week against Syracuse he made his first career start, getting the nod at right tackle. How did Speas gain that weight? “Lot of carbs, lot of pasta, peanut butter and jelly, chicken breasts," Speas said. The weight is not the only thing different about Speas from his high school days. When he starred at Dudley High in Greensboro, N.C., Speas was mainly a tackle. This year for the Pack he has been arguably its most versatile lineman. “The thing about o-line I think it’s pretty good to be able to play all the positions," Speas said. "As far as being the swing guy, it’s just all about knowing what you have to do because for the most part playing left side and right side. everything is the same. But guard and tackle, some of the technique has to change.” Speas played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, but he only received 57 snaps. This year he has been a consistent contributor, piling up 124 plays in the first five games before getting 59 against the Orange. Speas though said that he did not change his approach going into the Syracuse game despite knowing he was about to make his first start. "I just concentrate every game like I am a starter," Speas said.

Freshman Zonovan Knight Learning Valuable Lessons