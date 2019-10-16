Weekly NC State offense notebook: Tackles reflect on first career starts
NC State football coach Dave Doeren noted Monday during his weekly press conference that on the first play of last Thursday's win over Syracuse, true freshman Ikem Ekwonu, making his first career start at left tackle, began the contest with a pancake block on a drop back pass.
Ekwonu confirmed that he was amped up to start the game.
"I try to pump myself up, just take every snap personal. Just, ‘You can’t get to my quarterback.’ I pride myself on finishing blocks," Ekwonu said. "I was glad I was able to get that.”
The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Ekwonu had a knockdown and two pancakes overall against the Orange, but he also gave up a sack and noted that he learned he has more to work on in the pass protection.
“Giving up three sacks for the offensive line is not great. … For me definitely I need to work on pass rush — refine footwork, stuff like that," Ekwonu said. "It was nice to play the game. It was nice to show what I got to work on especially against d-ends like Syracuse has.”
The best part about his first career start was not only getting that moment under his belt, but also who he was playing against. Ekwonu is not one to get nervous before games, but he was able to glean valuable lessons from competing with the well-acclaimed Syracuse defensive line.
“I don’t really get nervous that much," Ekwonu said. "I think it kind of goes off of when I wrestled in high school, just mano-a-mano, everyone is looking at you. That just kind of kills the nerves there."
Next up for Ekwonu is improving his performance on the road. He noted that he has some lapses in focus last time the Pack played away from home.
"It’s interesting playing with crowd noise especially at a place like Florida State or West Virginia, where it’s a ton of people," Ekwonu said. "I think I did a better job playing with the crowd noise at West Virginia.
"At Florida State I had a couple of false starts I had to get off the board after that because it’s not acceptable.”
Bryson Speas' weight gain has him ready to start
When redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Bryson Speas arrived at NC State, the 6-foot-4 Speas said that he weighed in at 254 pounds. Now he's about 50 pounds heavier, and last week against Syracuse he made his first career start, getting the nod at right tackle.
How did Speas gain that weight?
“Lot of carbs, lot of pasta, peanut butter and jelly, chicken breasts," Speas said.
The weight is not the only thing different about Speas from his high school days. When he starred at Dudley High in Greensboro, N.C., Speas was mainly a tackle. This year for the Pack he has been arguably its most versatile lineman.
“The thing about o-line I think it’s pretty good to be able to play all the positions," Speas said. "As far as being the swing guy, it’s just all about knowing what you have to do because for the most part playing left side and right side. everything is the same. But guard and tackle, some of the technique has to change.”
Speas played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, but he only received 57 snaps. This year he has been a consistent contributor, piling up 124 plays in the first five games before getting 59 against the Orange.
Speas though said that he did not change his approach going into the Syracuse game despite knowing he was about to make his first start.
"I just concentrate every game like I am a starter," Speas said.
Freshman Zonovan Knight Learning Valuable Lessons
NC State freshman running back Zonovan Knight entered the season as a known home-run hitter, but he has also proven he can mix in some singles and doubles.
The 6-foot, 188-pound Knight has experienced a lot in his first six college games. He got off to a hot start and rushed 18 times for 119 yards and two scores against Western Carolina on Sept. 7, and then had 12 carries for 72 yards at West Virginia the next week.
The sledding has become harder in ACC action. He fumbled against Florida State on Sept. 28, which is always a “no-no” for young NC State running backs. He also had a little bit of a hamstring injury against Ball State on Sept. 21.
The fumble was definitely a teachable moment for the freshman back.
“You definitely have to hold onto the ball,” Knight said. “I know if I had fumbled again, I probably wouldn’t have played the rest of the game. I have to do a good job of working on ball security in practice, so it translates over to a game.”
Knight leads NCSU with 69 rushes for 354 yards and three scores, with his longest carry being 26 yards. In some ways Knight could be a ticking time bomb on busting out a long run, but NC State will gladly accept his 5.1 yards per carry this Saturday at Boston College.
The Eagles are 13th in the ACC in allowing 191.8 rushing yards per game (4.5 yards per carry).
“I’ve been watching film, and they give up a lot of explosive runs in the run game,” Knight said. “I think it is important for all the running backs to trust our offensive linemen and follow the blocks.”
NCSU sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. missed the Syracuse game with an injury. Knight, freshman Jordan Houston and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix are trying to pick up the slack. Houston is good in space, and Pennix is adept at picking up the blitz and caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Thayer Thomas against the Orange off a trick play.
The running backs can help ease in new starting redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman.
“I trust our quarterbacks, and all of them are great quarterbacks,” Knight said. “If we don’t have something going in the run game, I expect them to make big plays in the passing game.”
NC State topped Syracuse 16-10 in a defense-filled contest. The win put the Wolfpack at 4-2 and two victories away from becoming bowl eligible.
“We are attacking it with the same mindset,” Knight said. “Before Syracuse, we had a angry mindset. You saw that on the field. Everybody went out there and executed very well. We are trying to keep the same mindset going into this week.”
Knight was playing at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash a year ago. Now, he has road trips at West Virginia and at Florida State under his belt. Getting a road win at Boston College would do wonders for the program’s confidence. He called the second half at FSU as “embarrassing ourselves.”
“It is definitely noisy,” said Knight about college road games. “In college, it’s just different. You can barely hear yourself. You have to definitely be locked in.
“In high school, you can just watch the quarterback. Now, you have to watch the line and watch everybody.”
