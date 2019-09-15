NC State football will be well-represented at the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., which will be played this year on Dec. 21. Three commits were picked for the game:

NC State landed a commitment from Adorno over the summer. It was the first school to offer Adorno a scholarship and held off pushes from Duke, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest to land him in June.

NC State offered Boykin a scholarship at a junior day in January, and he committed to the Wolfpack in April. Boykin plays on both sides of the ball. As an option quarterback during his junior season, Boykin completed 54 of 103 passes for 671 yards and seven touchdowns with two picks and rushing 132 times for 588 yards and five more scores. He had three 100-yard rushing games in his 10 contests. Boykin was also an electric punt returner, running 10 punts back for 215 yards, an average of 21.5 yards, including three touchdowns. Defensively, he had 33 tackles, including three for loss, and a 58-yard pick six last year. Through three games this season, Boykin has 10.5 tackles, including two for loss, an interception and a pass breakup, and has caught 10 passes for 147 yards and two scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his four punt returns have been for a total of 95 yards (23.8 yards per return).