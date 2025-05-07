Published May 7, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 7
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack Central — DE Jesiah Fields getting major offers over last month

The Wolfpack Central — NC State keeping tabs on junior edge rusher Terande Spencer

The Wolfpack Central — Speedy junior WR Dallas Dickerson starting to blow up

Raleigh News & Observer — Canes’ OT win in NHL playoff series opener leaves Capitals looking for answers

GoPack.com — Ensley, Church Earn All-ACC Honors

GoPack.com — No. 16 NC State Takes Care of UNCW with a 14-4 Victory

GoPack.com — Hartman Named ACC Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Student-Athletes Post Second Highest APR in School History

