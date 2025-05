Greensboro, N.C., native Junior Saunders has been thriving at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School, where he reclassed back to the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect is No. 5 overall in Virginia in his class, and he’s up to nine scholarship offers. Saunders, who goes by J.R., originally attended Greensboro (N.C.) Page.

Saunders impressed at NC State’s camp two years ago, and was offered by offensive line coach Garett Tujague on June 9, 2023.