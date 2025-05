GREENSBORO — The offers are starting to pile up for Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley sophomore edge rusher Andrew Rogers.

Rogers has been an intriguing recruit for some time, and was able to watch the NC State take on Stanford on Nov. 2. Rogers will be helped by the new defensive scheme of defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

Rogers is a Rivals.com four-star prospect, who is ranked No. 218 overall in the class of 2027, and No. 7 in the state of North Carolina and No. 19 edge rusher nationally.