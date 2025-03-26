NC State shooting guard Marcus Hill has entered transfer portal

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Hill has elected to use that extra year at a new school and has entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Hill averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 8 of 39 on three-pointers.

NC State senior shooting guard Marcus Hill learned in December that he’ll get an extra year from playing two years of junior college basketball.

Hill had his minutes reduced over the last six games, with freshman wing Paul McNeil getting his chance. Hill topped 20 points in three different games, with a season-high 23 points in the 84-74 overtime win against Florida State on Dec. 7.

Hill also had 20 points and nine boards in the first meeting against North Carolina, a 63-61 loss on Jan. 11, and he had 20 points and eight rebounds in a 74-62 loss at California. Hill scored in double figures in 18 of his first 24 games before his minutes were reduced.

Hill attended Rockford (Ill.) Christian and spent his first two years at Southern Union State C.C. in Wadley, Ala. He averaged 26 points per game his sophomore year and signed with Bowling Green in the class of 2023.

Hill averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game at Bowling Green, and he was named first-team All-MAC and was a four-time league player of the week.

Hill’s 698 points was fifth in program history for a single season and 14th in the country. He went 162 of 219 at the free-throw line in 2023-24. Hill scored over 30 points in three games, getting a season-high 35 against Eastern Michigan in a 92-90 overtime win Jan. 2.